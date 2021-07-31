Meet Tulane Green Wave Athlete: Noa Heron, Swimmer and Diver

Jim De Ramos/Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA-- Tulane University is one of many colleges that produces a lot of athletic talent. Noa Heron is one of the athletes highlighted in the 2021 Summer Spotlight Series, presented by Tulane Athletics.

A native of Largo, Florida, Heron is enrolled in Tulane Green Wave's swimming and diving team. In Tulane, she majored in public health, with minors in German and sociology, and now she is in her junior year.

Heron was asked by the Tulane Athletics about the biggest thing that she tries to accomplish next season. She answered that she wants to lead the Tulane Green Wave swimming and diving team.

"I would say by my biggest goal that I want to accomplish for next season is to be a good leader for the team. I want to always try to bring a good attitude to practice and to enjoy every moment with the team! I hope to help foster a positive team environment throughout the season, despite the challenges we might face," told Heron to Tulane Athletics.

She then also asked how her coach, Leah Stancil, helped her progress as a student-athlete. Heron's answer was optimistic since the Bahamian coach taught her perseverance and dedication.

"Leah has taught me many lessons about perseverance and dedication as a swimmer, which has also applied to my studies as well!" Heron answered about Stancil's help to her progress in Tulane.

Heron then said that she loves attending Tulane because of "the amazing atmosphere that New Orleans gives off."

"I also love being a part of such an awesome team! I feel so at home and comfortable with my past and present teammates and we always have a blast together, whether we are in or outside the pool," added the 5-foot-7 swimmer.

When Heron was asked about her teammate, Danielle Titus, she was excited. She hopes that Titus can represent her alma mater at the Summer Olympics.

"All of her hard work is finally paying off and I cannot wait to watch her represent Barbados and the Green Wave in Tokyo!"