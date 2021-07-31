Celebrate National White Wine Day in New Orleans

Matthieu Joannon/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - National White Wine Day is upon us. It is celebrated every August 3 in the US. If you're of legal age, visit these places in New Orleans and grab a glass with your friends.

1. WINO Wine Institute of New Orleans

WINO Wine Institute of New Orleans is a wine bar, store, and school that has 120 different wines for you to taste. It is open from Wednesday to Saturday, from 16.00 to 21.00.

2. Ole' Orleans Wines & Spirits

Ole' Orleans Wines was established in 2018 and is located on 1232 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard. Stop by to taste and purchase wines for the occasion. On Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday it is open from 10.00 to 16.00, on Wednesday from 10.00 to 19.00, and on Saturday from 11.00 to 18.00.

3. Bacchanal Fine Wine & Spirits

Bacchanal Fine Wine & Spirits offers wines, live music, wine-infused cocktails, cheese plates, and more. It is open on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 17.00 to 22.00, on Friday and Saturday from 12.00 to 23.00, and on Sunday from 12.00 to 22.00, with a first come first serve basis.

4. The Jazz Playhouse

The Jazz Playhouse is a jazz club where you can enjoy music while enjoying wine, cocktails, appetizers, and more. It is open from Wednesday to Friday from 18.00 to 22.00, but you must be 21 years old or older to enter.

5. The Davenport Lounge

The Davenport Lounge is located in the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, where you can enjoy live music from Jeremy Davenport, and wine. The lounge is open 7 days a week from 11.00 to 1.00 in the morning.

