NEW ORLEANS, LA – After being closed for a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Old Ursuline Convent Museum finally reopened its doors on July 8. Located at the corner of Chartres St and Ursulines, the Old Ursuline Convent is filled with the history of New Orleans' Archdiocese.

Do you know that the Old Ursuline Convent is the oldest structure in the Mississippi Valley? It was constructed by French Colonial Engineers and completed in 1752. The building serves various functions from a convent for the Ursuline nuns, a school, an archbishop's residence, the archdiocesan central office to a meeting place for the Louisiana Legislature.

The Old Ursuline Convent is often called "The Archbishop Antoine Blanc Memorial Complex". It also provides residence for priests, and Archdiocesan archives as well. Today, the structure stands alongside St. Louis Cathedral and St. Mary's Church, forming the Catholic Cultural Heritage Center of the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

The building of the Old Ursuline Convent is one of the surviving French Colonial architecture in the US. Around 1727, the Ursuline nuns came to New Orleans per the invitation of Governor Bienville, the governor of French Louisiana at that time. As New Orleans was developing into Louisiana's administrative center, they were asked to provide social services, such as educating girls and managing the hospital. Read here (https://neworleanshistorical.org/items/show/824?Tour=56&index=7) for the full history of the convent and its importance in New Orleans history, including the Battle of New Orleans.

When you tour the museum, there are many things that will catch your eyes. The garden past the Chartres Street Gatehouse will welcome you. Inside the main building, you will notice the original hand-crafted cypress staircase. Oil paintings of past archbishops, bishops, religious statues, and more can be found adorning the rooms. While the rest of the smaller rooms are set as reminders of the building's many functions—from a convent, an orphanage, a makeshift hospital, and later, a residence hall.

Visit the museum on Monday and Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2p.m.. The last admission is at 1:15 p.m., and it costs $8 for general admission, $7 for seniors, and $6 for students or military. If you'd like to visit large tour groups, fill out the following form (https://www.stlouiscathedral.org/uploads/files/CCHC%20TOUR%20REQUEST.pdf).

