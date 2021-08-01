Getting to know Mandeville's One of few Creole structures, Jean Baptiste Lang House

Chad Chenier/Old Mandeville History Association

NEW ORLEANS, LA – As the month is coming to an end, visit Jean Baptiste Lang's house. Its Anglo-Creole structure is one of the remaining ones in Old Mandeville.

The history of the house started in 1852 as it was completed by a Belgian tobacco merchant called Jean Baptiste Lang. The wealth of antebellum New Orleans can be observed in this house.

The house is structured with three front rooms, look-alike cabinets in the rear corners, and an open “loggia” across the read-middle part of the house. Preservationists restored the house to show its original architectural features, such as the faux bois, oak finish, tongue-and-groove floors, diagonal braces, mortise, and tenon construction. Not to forget the Creole mantle with Creole diamond, signifying its Anglo-Creole structure.

The house also has a wine cellar, a bathhouse, and a wharf. Additionally, it also features multiple dependencies or buildings located outside the main house, such as kitchen, stables, cistern, and more.

Unfortunately, Hurricane Katrina nearly tore down the house in 2005. The former owner of the house, the Jourdan family, decided to donate the house to the City of Mandeville. Around that time, the house suffered from significant damage, but the community rallied to salvage the historic landmark. The house was then moved from Lakeshore Drive to the Kierr Gardens, thanks to the donation of the Kierr family.

In December 2014, the house officially opened to the public. Today you can find the house at 605 Carroll Street. It is now a museum, gift shop, and a multi-functional community area.

You can visit Jean Baptiste Lang House on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. However, the house will be closed annually every January and August, so make sure to make your visit before July comes to an end. If you would like to request private tours, contact adelefoster@gmail.com.

Learn more about this historical house here.

If you are unable to head down before it closes next month, have a virtual tour of the house here.

You can also check out their Facebook page to keep up with the current events in the house.