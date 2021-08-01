5 Italian restaurant to try in New Orleans

Izzy Boscawen/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA—We have come a long way on the journey of New Orleans cuisine: many influences, developments, and ideas finally bring us right to where it is now. The following are 5 Italian restaurants that have greatly influenced New Orleans cuisine:

1. Andrea's Restaurant

Andrea's has been offering New Orleans local seafood, continental cuisine, and authentic Northern Italian food since 1985. It has received a five-star rating for serving various American and Northern Italian entrees with professional European-style service. It operates for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch.

2. Josephine Estelle

Josephine Estelle offers the collaboration of Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman, the James Beard Award-nominated chefs. Their culinary style is a combination between classic Italian recipes and the unique flavor of the American South. With homemade pasta and recipes emphasizing seasonal ingredients, Josephine Estelle is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and happy hour.

3. Louisiana Pizza Kitchen

Lousiana Pizza Kitchen has been a fan-favorite in New Orleans for nearly 25 years. It serves the best New Orleans pizza and Italian cuisine in a family-friendly setting daily. Open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and accepts reservations by phone for parties of 6 and more.

4. Vincent's Italian Cuisine

Vincent's Italian Cuisine was founded in 1989 by Vincent Catalanotto, a native of New Orleans. It was recognized as the best Italian restaurant in New Orleans according to Gambit Weekly Readers' Poll 2000-2020, New Orleans' Magazine Readers' Poll, and Times-Picayune. Now it opens both at New Orleans and Metairie for lunch and dinner.

5. Venezia Restaurant

Since 1957, Venezia Restaurant has been the locals' favorite for the authentic Italian dishes and handmade pizza cooked in the original stone oven. It also serves steaks and fresh local seafood for dine-in, take-out, and private party needs. It opens from Wednesday to Sunday for lunch and dinner.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.