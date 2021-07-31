Fun Summer Nature Activities for Kids of All Ages

Jill/Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA – With summer above, New Orleans kids can have more time outside the house. Accompanied by parents and adults, there are many activities kids of any age can enjoy. Don’t forget to check on the weather report for the day before stepping outside with your kids. To avoid the relentless heat of New Orleans, umbrellas, hats and even sunscreens can help protect your kids.

Nature scavenger hunt

A scavenger hunt is an easy way to let your children explore nature. For toddlers, prepare an egg carton and paint the compartments. Let them hunt nature for objects of each color. For preschool and elementary school kids, they can hunt for objects in nature using the color words. Meanwhile, older kids can learn to identify flowers or plants.

Nature printables

Set up your printer and help your little ones to design, decorate or create using nature. There are many options to choose from, such as designing Disney princesses' dresses using flowers, decorate many animals or use flowers and plants to decorate hair, accessories, and clothes.

Wearables

Who does not love accessories? Using flowers, sticks, or plants, you can help your child to decorate their favorite accessories from princesses crowns, bracelets or badges, and even superhero masks. You can improvise by using construction or contact paper, cardboard, or anything else. If you are not fond of crafts, you can also find many printable templates online.

Rocks

As silly and as simple as it may sound, rocks and sticks can be used for so many different activities. First, how about owning a pet rock? Help your child to pick up a rock, paint it, and name it. You can add googly eyes for a funny effect. The next one would be a garden treasure hunt – which is similar to the flower treasure hunt. Paint some rocks, and have your kids find them. If your kid loves slime, let’s try something new by making rock slime. Simply collect some rocks – any type! – glue, and a container. Please remember to accompany your child through the process of making the slime.

