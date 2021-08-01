Spend a Day at the town of Jean Lafitte in Barataraia Bayou

Jean Lafitte/Facebook.com

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Have you ever heard of the town of Jean Lafitte? Located in the heart of Barataria Basin, an estuary, it is named after the famous pirate, Jean Lafitte – whose blacksmith shop is still standing at New Orleans’ French Quarter. Plan your getaway here and experience a unique bayou culture unlike anywhere else.

You can start your trip at the town of Jean Lafitte with a one-of-a-kind “pirate” tour at Lafitte Barataria Museum & Wetland Trace. You can experience the adventures of Jean Lafitte and his men come to life as you go through the mysterious swamps and wetlands, all the while learning about the town’s history.

Continue your trip to Wetland Trace Boardwalk, where you can walk through the wetlands of Jean Lafitte and enjoy the scenery. Then, stop by Pirate Museum to watch an animated marionette that retells the story of the Battle of New Orleans.

Take a break from your trip and enjoy local Louisiana cuisine. Restaurants such as Restaurant des Familles at Crown Point, right outside the town of Jean Lafitte, will serve you bayou scenery with your food. You can also sample some oysters as part of the Louisiana Oyster Trail.

When lunch is over, it is time to visit Jean Lafitte Harbor, to experience Louisiana swamps and wildlife. Learn how to be Cajun for a day at the Total Cajun Experience, where you can pull up a crab trap, bait and set trout lines, spy a gator, and more!

If you are interested in going deeper into the swamps, head out to Airboat Adventures. Ride a leisurely-paced swamp tour boat to get a close-up look and experience with alligators and exotic wildlife in the area. Another option for an adventurous soul would be joining a captain on an airboat that glides across the most secluded swamps. During this opportunity, not only you will get to see alligators, but you will also meet snakes, turtles, egrets, herons, ibis, and various bird species like hawks and owls.

This trip is suitable for all ages. So what are you waiting for? Go south to the town of Jean Lafitte today from New Orleans for a unique bayou adventure this weekend.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.