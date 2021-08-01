Grab your favorite Pho, Banh Mi, and more at these five Vietnamese restaurants in New Orleans!

Vy Huynh/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Did you know that the Vietnamese population in New Orleans is approximately 14,000, making it the biggest Vietnamese community in the state? This leads to the opening of several Vietnamese restaurants spread throughout New Orleans. Check out these top five Vietnamese restaurants for a full Vietnamese cuisine experience.

Lilly’s Café

Located at 1813 Magazine St, Lilly’s Café serves various traditional Vietnamese dishes, from pho, spring rolls to banh mi. Their menu is vegan and vegetarian-friendly. They offer gluten-free alternatives upon customers’ dietary requests. Customers claim that Lilly’s Café’s peanut dipping sauce is addictive.

Pho Tau Bay Restaurant

Pho Tau Bay’s history went back to the 1960s, when Karl Takacs, who was stationed in Saigon, met Tuyet who’s from a family of restaurant owners. They then moved to the US around the 1980s. Today, Pho Tau Bay has been a staple of the New Orleans Vietnamese community for over 30 years. Pho Tau Bay is located at 1565 Tulane Ave. They serve authentic, traditional Vietnamese food such as Pho, Banh Mis, and Gui Con.

Dong Phuong Bakery & Restaurant

Dong Phuong Bakery & Restaurant is located at 14207 Chef Menteur Hwy. They are a retail and wholesale bakery, restaurant, and catering business. The bakery’s banh mi is often called Vietnamese po-boys. They also supply bread for banh mi makers in the area. For full opening hours and menu, check out their website https://www.dpbakery.com/

Mopho

Mopho was established by Chef Michael Gulotta and his friends. They decided to open their own Vietnamese restaurant in New Orleans. Mopho serves a fusion of Vietnam and Louisiana cuisine. Located at 514 City Park Avenue, Mopho offers Pho, Po-Boys, and other South East Asian cuisines with a touch of New Orleans.

Pho Cam Ly

Pho Cam Ly was founded in 2004 by two sisters, Mung and Minh. The name Pho Cam Ly comes from Cam Ly Waterfall, which is located less than 2 miles from the sisters’ hometown. Pho Cam Ly serves a variety of over 50 authentic Vietnamese cuisines. Located at 3814 Magazine Street, it is open from Wednesday to Monday.