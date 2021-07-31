6 activities to try in Lousiana Northshore this summer

Ethan Robertson/Unsplash

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA - St. Tammany Parish offers a broad variety of attractions for summer, from 80,000 acres of easily accessible wildlife areas to urban entertainment, such as galleries, shopping, live music, and cuisine. Here are 6 summer activities to check out at Louisiana Northshore.

1. Take a tour at Honey Island Swamp to enjoy the nature and abundant wildlife in Slidell. The swamp earns its name because of the honeybees once spotted on a nearby island. Around 70,000 acres of the swamp is a permanently protected wildlife area, housing red wolf, deer, raccoons, wild boars, birds, and alligators.

2. Visit Fairview-Riverside State park in Madisonville and Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville. Both parks offer premium campsites, unimproved campsites, picnic tables, pavilions, and playgrounds.

3. Relax on a pontoon boat tour of the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville. Cruises will allow you to see various water birds, reptiles, insects, and mammals, as well as greeneries lining the river.

4. Enjoy a Snowball, the signature summer treat made with a mound of shaved ice and flavored with syrups and toppings. Many shops in Covington, Slidell, and Mandeville offer them homemade and locally sourced, with a wide range of tastes.

5. Experience horseback riding at Bush and Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklinton, Washington Parish. Hit the 250 acres of riding trails for an afternoon ride or enjoy the petting zoo, pool, lawn games, and fully equipped picnic areas. Riding lessons are available as well.

6. Listen to the live music Jazz'n the Vines in Bush, Food Truck Nights in Mandeville, free Sunset at the Landing concerts in Covington, and the boho-cool Lobby Lounge concerts in Slidell.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.