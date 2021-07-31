New Orleans, LA

The Pelicans Draft two accomplished players in the 2021 NBA Draft

Pierre St-Jean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KtBt7_0bDZ9Ddl00
Pixabay/ Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The New Orleans Pelicans have spent this 2021 NBA offseason seeking a combination of good defense and offense in their roster. So, in the 2021 NBA Draft, New Orleans believes they got to a fast start by acquiring a pair of accomplished college players.

Their first pick came in a more extensive trade to be finalized later. The Memphis Grizzlies traded with the Pelicans for the tenth overall pick, Ziarie Williams. As a result, the Pelicans took the 17th overall pick, Trey Murphy III.

Murphy III, a Durham, N.C., native, played three college seasons, two for Rice Owls in Texas from 2018 to 2020 before transferring to Virginia Cavaliers in the 2020-21 season. A small forward who also can play as a shooting guard, Murphy III had a good shooting accuracy since he converted 40.6% from the field.

He was also a stellar defensive contributor in college. Murphy drew pre-draft comparisons from scouts to Toronto's OG Anunoby and Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter; both are young and proven wing defenders.

Then, in the second round, the Pelicans took Alabama Crimson Tide senior forward Herbert Jones as the 35th overall pick. Jones also brought good defense to New Orleans, as he was nominated as the SEC's Player of the Year, along with SEC's Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

"We wanted high-character human beings. We talked about that for a long time. The one thing we wanted to do this summer was bring in defensive-slanted guys, high-basketball IQ guys and shooting. I think we did that with these two players. Both (are) high-character guys that can really bring a lot of versatility on the defensive end," said Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon about the team's objectives during the 2021 season.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5eab1af0a1ef302d9cceb17179af2222.blob

NOLA, Saints, Poboys and writing

New Orleans, LA
212 followers
Loading

More from Pierre St-Jean

New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Global Connections Presents a Talkshow Discussing How 9/11 Changed Us

NEW ORLEANS, LA – New Orleans Global Connections, a talkshow event by Robert Siegel, has announced its latest episode on August 10 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. CDT. Global Connections: Navigating the New Normal with Robert Siegel is presented monthly by American Friends of Rabin Medical Center (AFRMC), a nonprofit charitable organization based in New York City. In this Talkshow, Siegel interviews experts on society, politics, and the economy and leaders in finance, real estate, technology, and medicine.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints reunites with Kwon Alexander

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The New Orleans Saints have announced that they are reuniting with linebacker Kwon Alexander. The six-year NFL veteran has been acquired for the 2021 NFL Season.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints completes first padded training camp

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The New Orleans Saints have gone through their first training camp practice in full pads on Tuesday, August 3. Throughout the camp, the players were relatively unscathed.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints Rookie Linebacker Comments on First Training

NEW ORLEANS, LA--New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Pete Werner has trained with the team. While he isn't performing his rookie duties, like singing the Ohio State fight song, he proves that he can evolve to be a professional player during the preseason training.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Blake Gillikin replaced Thomas Morstead as the New Orleans Saints punter, leaving little doubt

NEW ORLEANS, LA- Blake Gillikin has been touted as Thomas Morstead's replacement as the New Orleans Saints' primary punter last season. So far, he left little doubt about his capability in that matter facing the 2021 NFL Season.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

NOLAKEYS "Stop the Violence" Youth Bike Ride for Peace

NEW ORLEANS, LA — NOLAKeys is inviting NOLA YOUTH aged 12 to 18 to join "Stop the Violence" Youth Bike Ride for Peace on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at First Grace United Methodist Church.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans education program is open for volunteers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans is calling dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers to help adult learners practice their English through English as Second Language or ESL and Citizenship classes for Fall 2021.Read full story
Louisiana State

Living Development Plans for Seniors in Northshore is underway

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Louisiana State University Health Foundation New Orleans has announced the development of a housing project located to the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Get Your Beautiful Flower Bouquets at The Top 3 Florists in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Floral design or flower arrangement is always one of the to-go-to gifts for different occasions. Different flowers, different colors, and different styles of bouquets or arrangements may convey a different meaning. It is best to find skilled florists to make the right arrangement for your special events. Here are the top three florists in New Orleans, where you can get your beautiful bouquet today.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

NOPD searching for suspect, car involved in hit-and-run on Morrison Road

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in locating an automobile and its driver as part of their investigation into a hit-and-run collision that occurred on July 9, 2021, near the intersection of Read Boulevard and Morrison Road and injured one person.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans World War II Museum Presents the "140 Days to Hiroshima" Webinar

NEW ORLEANS, LA--The National World War II Museum of New Orleans has announced that it will hold a webinar about the bombing of Hiroshima. The webinar is themed 140 Days to Hiroshima: The Story of Japan's Last Chance to Avert Armageddon, based on a book by David Dean Barrett.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Tulane Green Wave Baseball Alum Plays in the Tokyo Olympics

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Former Tulane University Green Wave pitcher Josh Zeid will take center stage at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Zeid takes the field for the Israeli National Baseball Team in their first-ever Olympic tournament.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints look for another cornerback without addressing wide receiver

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- The New Orleans Saints have been entering the 2021 NFL training camp. Although there are some spots they need to fix to face the incoming season. Two vital spots that the Saints need to address are cornerbacks depth and wide receivers depth. Although they did address the cornerbacks, New Orleans doesn't think that the wide receivers' depth should be added again.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Experience the world of dinosaurs in New Orleans at Jurassic Quest 2021

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Walk among the dinosaurs in New Orleans Jurassic Quest, North America’s most popular dinosaur adventure. With hundreds of dinosaurs that are very close to life will be featured at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on August 20 – 22. This event will be the first indoor Jurassic Quest show in New Orleans since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Tulane School of Social work launches undergraduate course in protests, activism, and social movements

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Professors and co-chairs of Empowering Change Task Force Dr. Deidre Hayes and Dr. Reginald Parquet developed a new undergraduate course for Tulane School of Social Work, or TSSW, named "Protest, White Supremacy, Social Justice, and Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion, Activism". The course aims to examine the layered aspects and experiential processes related to protest and activism, especially in the areas of EDI.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

5 Italian restaurant to try in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA—We have come a long way on the journey of New Orleans cuisine: many influences, developments, and ideas finally bring us right to where it is now. The following are 5 Italian restaurants that have greatly influenced New Orleans cuisine:Read full story
2 comments
New Orleans, LA

Celebrate National White Wine Day in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - National White Wine Day is upon us. It is celebrated every August 3 in the US. If you're of legal age, visit these places in New Orleans and grab a glass with your friends.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Spend a Day at the town of Jean Lafitte in Barataraia Bayou

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Have you ever heard of the town of Jean Lafitte? Located in the heart of Barataria Basin, an estuary, it is named after the famous pirate, Jean Lafitte – whose blacksmith shop is still standing at New Orleans’ French Quarter. Plan your getaway here and experience a unique bayou culture unlike anywhere else.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Fun Summer Nature Activities for Kids of All Ages

NEW ORLEANS, LA – With summer above, New Orleans kids can have more time outside the house. Accompanied by parents and adults, there are many activities kids of any age can enjoy. Don’t forget to check on the weather report for the day before stepping outside with your kids. To avoid the relentless heat of New Orleans, umbrellas, hats and even sunscreens can help protect your kids.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy