NOCHI ServSafe® Food Manager Training program in New Orleans

Arron Choi/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA – New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute or NOCHI is welcoming crews of bakers, bartenders, and managers to join The ServSafe® Food Safety Training program. This training provides the opportunity to learn how to create and implement food safety practices, which are critical in today's fast-paced, ever-changing market.

Led by a Certified ServSafe® Instructor-Proctor with a curriculum that is rooted in decades of in-depth experience, the ServSafe® Food Safety Training program leads the way in offering current and comprehensive teaching resources to the restaurant industry. Managers will depart with practical skills and knowledge based on real-world activities, dangers, and demands.

The ServSafe® Food Protection Manager Certification Exam, which is accredited by American National Standard Institute (ANSI) and the Conference for Food Protection (CFP) and established by the National Restaurant Association, has certified more than 4 million foodservice professionals. More federal, state, and local governments recognize ServSafe® training and certification than any other food safety certification.

This 2 days training program takes place on August 2 and August 3, 2021, at NOCHI, includes training and examination. The class starts at 8: 00 AM. Sign in at the front desk and hand washing is required upon arrival before proceeding to the third floor.

The registration fee ranges between $45 - $145. It includes a beverage and light snack for both days and a certificate to all participants upon successful completion. NOCHI will provide you with all of the necessary exam materials.

Following the training, you will be given a voucher to take the ServSafe® Manager examination onsite at NOCHI. Please bring a valid state-issued photo ID, a mask or facial covering, note-taking supplies, and a water bottle since all NOCHI water fountains are turned off due to COVID-19.

