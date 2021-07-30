NOPD Investigating Homicide in Eighth District

Jr Korpa/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- One individual was killed in a homicide that occurred on July 27, 2021, at the intersection of Canal and Carondelet streets, as reported by the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD).

Officers from the NOPD's Eighth District responded to reports of an aggravated battery by cutting at the location around 1:23 a.m. They discovered that the victim, who was an adult male, and an unknown black male, who is the perpetrator, had been involved in a physical altercation when they arrived. The victim was stabbed numerous times, and the suspect ran away. The man was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later declared dead.

After the completion of the autopsy and notification of the victim's family, the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will identify the victim and announce the official cause of death.

NOPD asks for help from citizens who have information that can aid the investigation by contacting the NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300.

According to data from New Orleans City Council, between 2019 and 2020, homicide incidents in New Orleans increased by 62%. As of late April 2021, the city was on track to record 193 homicides this year, from 195 the previous year. Some incidents resulted in the deaths of multiple people.

Moreover, through April 26, there have been 207 gunshots in New Orleans. There were 137 shootings throughout the same time last year, which is a 51% increase.

As of April, there had been 52 fatal shootings this year, up 21% from last year. New Orleans recorded 55 murders this year, compared to 174 for the entire year of 2020.

