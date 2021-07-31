Experience the world of dinosaurs in New Orleans at Jurassic Quest 2021

New Orleans ENMCC/Twitter

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Walk among the dinosaurs in New Orleans Jurassic Quest, North America’s most popular dinosaur adventure. With hundreds of dinosaurs that are very close to life will be featured at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on August 20 – 22. This event will be the first indoor Jurassic Quest show in New Orleans since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jurassic Quest in New Orleans will open with various unique experiences, such as dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a soft play area, face painting, bounce houses and other inflatable attractions, photo sessions, and more. You can walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods and “deep dive” into the exhibit of “Ancient Oceans”. Here, a moving, life-size, 50-foot long Megalodon will be displayed! Other than that, you can also see baby dinosaurs and meet many star dino trainers.

Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased both online or at the door. General admission tickets include access to exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. Several rides will require an extra ticket for $5, or for children ages 2 to 12, a Kids Unlimited Rides ticket is also available.

You can also purchase a quest pack to accompany your adventure at Jurassic Quest. From explorer pack, tracker pack, to trainer pack, each quest pack includes different surprises. Quest packs are only available online.

Click here to get your ticket today. You can choose a ticket based on your estimated time of arrival at the venue. Ticket price may differ based on the time: off-peak or peak hours (Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Please note that tickets can sell out, and in instances when this happens, on-site tickets will not available. This is why advance ticket purchase is encouraged. All children under 18 must be in the company of an adult.

For more updates, connect with Jurassic Quest on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

