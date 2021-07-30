UNO Privateer player joins the Los Angeles Dodgers

NEW ORLEANS, LA – UNO Privateers' Gaige Howard has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. As such, Howard would be the fourth Privateer currently in the pros.

Howard, a native of Carlsbad, California, suited up for 126 games with the UNO Privateers for over three seasons in New Orleans. In that stretch, he hit .298 with 22 doubles and 73 runs batted in while having 40 walks and only 35 strikeouts.

Previously, Howard plays for Kenyon College in 2017 and Cabrillo College in 2018. He hit .268 during his 37-game stint with Kenyon, then hit .308 in 18 games with Cabrillo.

"I'm really excited to be a Dodger. Being able to play professionally is something I dreamed about since I was a little kid and I can't wait for the opportunity to get to work," said Howard regarding his decision to sign as an undrafted free agent.

"I'm really grateful to have had Coach Dean who gave me the opportunity to walk on and earn my role. He's always been in my corner and has taught me a lot about the game and how to be a professional," added Howard.

During his two years as a UNO Privateer, Howard recorded a decent .422 on-base percentage. During his first season, he hit .330 and was third-team All-Southland before being nominated for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award Watch List twice.

Howard also earned Southland Hitter of the Week honors after a 10-hit series against HBU. The 22-year old hitter had 19 multi-hit games on the season and 11 multi-RBI contests during the stretch.

"Gaige is someone we gave a chance to and he took advantage of it. He worked relentlessly and I'm glad to see him get an opportunity at the next level. I know he will continue to strive to be the best he can," said head coach Blake Dean about Howard's decision to go professional.

Howard joins Eric Orze, Bryan Warzek, and Shawn Semple as former Privateers in the professional ranks. Both Ooze, Warzek, and Semple are all currently in Double-A level of Minor League Baseball.

