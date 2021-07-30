New Orleans Saints sign veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan

Photo/Twitter @Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LA-- The New Orleans Saints have announced the signing of veteran free agent wide receiver Chris Hogan.

Hogan will be fulfilling the Saints' need on a proven wide receiver after an injury put Michael Thomas on the PUP list. He will be mentoring New Orleans' young wide receiver core, led by Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, and Delonte Harris.

The Ramapo, N.J. native had a long track of success in the NFL. He was initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 out of Monmouth University.

In eight NFL seasons, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound-receiver played with the Buffalo Bills (2013-15), New England Patriots (2016-18), Carolina Panthers (2019), and New York Jets (2020). During that time, Hogan has played in 100 regular-season games, starting 39 of them. He posted 216 receptions for 2,795 yards, averaging 12.9 yards per game and scoring 18 touchdowns.

In nine career postseason games—all for New England—he posted 34 receptions on 542 yards with four touchdowns. He also won two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots in the process, beating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI and Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

His last stint in the NFL was with the Jets in 2020 as he posted 14 receptions for only 118 yards. He elected free agency after the season to play lacrosse

During his lone college football year at Monmouth in 2010, Hogan caught 12 passes and three touchdowns as a wide receiver. He also intercepted three passes on defense, mostly playing as a cornerback.

Before joining the Saints, Hogan played in the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) this spring and summer with Cannons Lacrosse Club and Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club. He previously starred in college lacrosse with the Penn State Nittany Lions, playing for them from 2007 to 2009.

