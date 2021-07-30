New Orleans Saints sign veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan

Pierre St-Jean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376iYk_0bCtD9JO00
Photo/Twitter @Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LA-- The New Orleans Saints have announced the signing of veteran free agent wide receiver Chris Hogan.

Hogan will be fulfilling the Saints' need on a proven wide receiver after an injury put Michael Thomas on the PUP list. He will be mentoring New Orleans' young wide receiver core, led by Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, and Delonte Harris.

The Ramapo, N.J. native had a long track of success in the NFL. He was initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 out of Monmouth University.

In eight NFL seasons, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound-receiver played with the Buffalo Bills (2013-15), New England Patriots (2016-18), Carolina Panthers (2019), and New York Jets (2020). During that time, Hogan has played in 100 regular-season games, starting 39 of them. He posted 216 receptions for 2,795 yards, averaging 12.9 yards per game and scoring 18 touchdowns.

In nine career postseason games—all for New England—he posted 34 receptions on 542 yards with four touchdowns. He also won two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots in the process, beating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI and Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

His last stint in the NFL was with the Jets in 2020 as he posted 14 receptions for only 118 yards. He elected free agency after the season to play lacrosse

During his lone college football year at Monmouth in 2010, Hogan caught 12 passes and three touchdowns as a wide receiver. He also intercepted three passes on defense, mostly playing as a cornerback.

Before joining the Saints, Hogan played in the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) this spring and summer with Cannons Lacrosse Club and Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club. He previously starred in college lacrosse with the Penn State Nittany Lions, playing for them from 2007 to 2009.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5eab1af0a1ef302d9cceb17179af2222.blob

NOLA, Saints, Poboys and writing

New Orleans, LA
212 followers
Loading

More from Pierre St-Jean

New Orleans, LA

NOLAKEYS "Stop the Violence" Youth Bike Ride for Peace

NEW ORLEANS, LA — NOLAKeys is inviting NOLA YOUTH aged 12 to 18 to join "Stop the Violence" Youth Bike Ride for Peace on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at First Grace United Methodist Church.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans education program is open for volunteers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans is calling dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers to help adult learners practice their English through English as Second Language or ESL and Citizenship classes for Fall 2021.Read full story
Louisiana State

Living Development Plans for Seniors in Northshore is underway

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Louisiana State University Health Foundation New Orleans has announced the development of a housing project located to the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Get Your Beautiful Flower Bouquets at The Top 3 Florists in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Floral design or flower arrangement is always one of the to-go-to gifts for different occasions. Different flowers, different colors, and different styles of bouquets or arrangements may convey a different meaning. It is best to find skilled florists to make the right arrangement for your special events. Here are the top three florists in New Orleans, where you can get your beautiful bouquet today.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

NOPD searching for suspect, car involved in hit-and-run on Morrison Road

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in locating an automobile and its driver as part of their investigation into a hit-and-run collision that occurred on July 9, 2021, near the intersection of Read Boulevard and Morrison Road and injured one person.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans World War II Museum Presents the "140 Days to Hiroshima" Webinar

NEW ORLEANS, LA--The National World War II Museum of New Orleans has announced that it will hold a webinar about the bombing of Hiroshima. The webinar is themed 140 Days to Hiroshima: The Story of Japan's Last Chance to Avert Armageddon, based on a book by David Dean Barrett.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Tulane Green Wave Baseball Alum Plays in the Tokyo Olympics

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Former Tulane University Green Wave pitcher Josh Zeid will take center stage at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Zeid takes the field for the Israeli National Baseball Team in their first-ever Olympic tournament.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints look for another cornerback without addressing wide receiver

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- The New Orleans Saints have been entering the 2021 NFL training camp. Although there are some spots they need to fix to face the incoming season. Two vital spots that the Saints need to address are cornerbacks depth and wide receivers depth. Although they did address the cornerbacks, New Orleans doesn't think that the wide receivers' depth should be added again.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Experience the world of dinosaurs in New Orleans at Jurassic Quest 2021

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Walk among the dinosaurs in New Orleans Jurassic Quest, North America’s most popular dinosaur adventure. With hundreds of dinosaurs that are very close to life will be featured at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on August 20 – 22. This event will be the first indoor Jurassic Quest show in New Orleans since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

The Pelicans Draft two accomplished players in the 2021 NBA Draft

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The New Orleans Pelicans have spent this 2021 NBA offseason seeking a combination of good defense and offense in their roster. So, in the 2021 NBA Draft, New Orleans believes they got to a fast start by acquiring a pair of accomplished college players.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Celebrate National White Wine Day in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - National White Wine Day is upon us. It is celebrated every August 3 in the US. If you're of legal age, visit these places in New Orleans and grab a glass with your friends.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

5 Italian restaurant to try in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA—We have come a long way on the journey of New Orleans cuisine: many influences, developments, and ideas finally bring us right to where it is now. The following are 5 Italian restaurants that have greatly influenced New Orleans cuisine:Read full story
2 comments
New Orleans, LA

Fun Summer Nature Activities for Kids of All Ages

NEW ORLEANS, LA – With summer above, New Orleans kids can have more time outside the house. Accompanied by parents and adults, there are many activities kids of any age can enjoy. Don’t forget to check on the weather report for the day before stepping outside with your kids. To avoid the relentless heat of New Orleans, umbrellas, hats and even sunscreens can help protect your kids.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Spend a Day at the town of Jean Lafitte in Barataraia Bayou

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Have you ever heard of the town of Jean Lafitte? Located in the heart of Barataria Basin, an estuary, it is named after the famous pirate, Jean Lafitte – whose blacksmith shop is still standing at New Orleans’ French Quarter. Plan your getaway here and experience a unique bayou culture unlike anywhere else.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Tulane School of Social work launches undergraduate course in protests, activism, and social movements

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Professors and co-chairs of Empowering Change Task Force Dr. Deidre Hayes and Dr. Reginald Parquet developed a new undergraduate course for Tulane School of Social Work, or TSSW, named "Protest, White Supremacy, Social Justice, and Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion, Activism". The course aims to examine the layered aspects and experiential processes related to protest and activism, especially in the areas of EDI.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

5 Off The Beaten Path Restaurants in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Are you looking for alternative restaurants to visit this weekend? How about eating at the ones off the beaten path? These five hidden restaurants might be your next favorite restaurant to go!Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Tulane University kicker named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Tulane University junior-year punter Ryan Wright has been named to the Preseason Watch List for the 2021 Ray Guy Award. Wright is the fifth Tulane player in 2021 to be named to a preseason award watch list with his nomination. He joins teammates Corey Dublin (Outland Award), Sincere Haynesworth (Rimington Award), Dorian Williams (Bednarik Award), and the newest, Cameron Carroll (Walker Award).Read full story
Louisiana State

Ochsner ranks as the Best Hospital in Louisiana for 10th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report

NEW ORLEANS, LA - U.S. News & World Report, the global authority on hospital rankings and consumer advice, ranks Ochsner Medical Center (OMC), inclusive of Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus and Ochsner Baptist as the #1 hospital in Louisiana for the 10th consecutive year and recognized as the Best Hospital for 2021-22. OMC is the largest facility in the Ochsner Health system and continues to expand services across its three campuses in Greater New Orleans, providing expert, patient-centered care in both clinic and in-patient settings with the most up-to-date treatments and technology throughout 40 hospitals and more than 200 clinics and urgent care centers spread across Louisiana, Mississippi, and west Alabama.Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

The Ogden Museum of Southern Art's Current Exhibitions

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Ogden Museum of Southern Art is inviting people to attend current exhibitions that will inspire and connect you with the community and the world. Focus Spotlight: Nail Salon with porcelain works by Christian Dinh.Read full story

Demario Davis leads The Saints, set the tone in 2021 NFL season

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Leaders of the New Orleans Saints set a new culture in training, leaving off the predominantly routine-oriented, obsession-bordered training. Demario Davis will be one of the new faces in the leader who aims to lead the Saints in the 2021 NFL season. Davis will be leading the team along with colleagues like running back Alvin Kamara, offensive tackle Terron Armstead, and edge rusher Cameron Jordan. As Drew Brees retires, they are trying their best to create a supportive environment for the players, both in training or in-game.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy