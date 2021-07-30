Tulane University Green Wave Football Player Named to the Outland Trophy Watch List

Photo/TulaneFootball

NEW ORLEANS, LA.– Tulane University sophomore offensive lineman Corey Dublin has been included in the Preseason Watch List for the 2021 Outland Trophy on Tuesday. He is the fourth Tulane player this year to be included in the preseason award watch list, following teammates Sincere Haynesworth (Rimington Award), Dorian Williams (Bednarik Award), and Cameron Carroll (Walker Award).

A native of New Orleans, Dublin is a 6-foot-4, 312 offensive lineman. During his collegiate career, he has started as both center and left guard for Green Wave football

In the 2020 season, he helped the Green Wave rushing attack to average 218.9 yards per game, which led the American Athletic Conference. Following the year, he was named second-team all-conference.

Dublin's ability was already shown during his first season. At that time, he even helped Tulane's rushing attack to a fourth-place finish in The American Conference, averaging 231.5 yards per game. In his second season, he even led the Green Wave team as captain during their game against the powerhouse Ohio State Buckeyes football team.

Then, in the 2019 season, Dublin helped Tulane to triple digits in rushing yards in eight of his 13 starts as left guard. He was named Honorable Mention All-American Athletic Conference after the season.

The Outland Trophy itself is the third-oldest major college football award. This award is given to the best interior linemen in college football and was created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the Football Writers Association of America with a financial contribution.

Dublin's recognition to the Outland Trophy Watch List adds to the growing list of preseason awards for the New Orleans native with that achievement. This summer, the former three-star football prospect was also selected to the AAC preseason all-league teams by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.

