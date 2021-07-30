Louisiana raises foster care board rate for first time since 2007

BATON ROUGE, LA — Louisiana's foster caregivers will receive an increase in the monthly board rate, which provides financial support for the care of children and youth in the state's custody.

Louisiana foster caregivers will receive an additional $11,946,139 for the 2021-22 fiscal year, allowing an increase of about 25 percent in the board rates paid to caregivers, raising the average daily rate from $15.20 to $19. The rate was last increased in 2007.

Adoption and guardianship subsidies are also increased due to the change, as it is paid at 80 percent of the foster care board rate.

Foster care board rates are determined by the child's age and are paid to foster caregivers and relatives whose homes have been certified for children in the state's custody. Board rates are intended to assist the child in meeting their daily needs for shelter, food, clothing, allowance, and incidental expenses and cannot be used for other purposes.

"This increase has been a long time coming, and we are so glad to finally be able to provide more meaningful financial support to the families who help ensure the safety and well-being of the children entrusted to the State's custody," said the Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner Walters.

"Our foster caregivers not only provide for the basic needs of the children placed in their home, but also provide specialized care to address the trauma experienced from abuse or neglect. We're eternally grateful to them for their service. We're also grateful to Rep. Mike Johnson for leading the charge on the budget amendment that included this well-deserved increase. He elevated the conversation around the need for the increase and ensured legislators understood what the board rate covers."

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.