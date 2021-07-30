St. Charles Parish and Ed Reed Foundation open Parquet Park for public

ST. CHARLES, LA - Parquet Park, located at 190 Short Street, is a community space sponsored by Pro Football Hall of Famer and St. Rose native Ed Reed. It was officially opened for public by the Ed Reed Foundation and St. Charles Parish officials on July 16. The Park is designed to provide a safe environment for community members of all ages to participate in healthy activities.

Parquet Park is named after Reed's lifelong mentor, Ben Parquet, a native of St. Charles Parish. The project had an estimated total cost of $1.4 million, with St. Charles Parish contributing a total of $208,150 for the public road, architectural engineering, and other fees. IMTT and United Way of St. Charles are two other local industries that sponsored the park.

Parquet Park is located adjacent to the Preston Hollow and Turtle Creek subdivisions in St. Rose. It consists of a 100-by-300-foot multi-use synthetic turf field, 2 basketball courts, a walking path, a playground, and 16 parking spaces.

“It’s a great day, a celebratory day to open Parquet Park,” said Reed. “It has been my dream to give kids from my neighborhood opportunities. That dream came true, and it was with the help of a lot of people who are right here in this community. I really hope Parquet Park changes lives, and I know it will.”

“It is an honor to be part of the ribbon-cutting at Parquet Park as this project has been in the works for numerous years and was necessary for the people of St. Rose,” said Parish President Matthew Jewell. “I would like to thank Ed Reed for seeing a need in our Parish and giving back to the community that he grew up in.”

