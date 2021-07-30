New Orleans Event: White Linen Night at the CAC

NEW ORLEANS, LA-- The Contemporary Art Center of New Orleans museum has announced that their annual event, the White Linen Night, will be held again in 2021.

The event will start on August 7 in CAC Building at 900 Camp St., New Orleans, LA 70130.

The White Linen Night event is an annual celebration of New Orleans' longstanding and ever-growing art scene. It was founded in 1994 by a community of galleries and museums in New Orleans' downtown Warehouse District, as a catalyst for economic growth.

Today, the annual block party has grown to attract many attendees in the signature white linen to celebrate New Orleans' arts legacy. Despite that, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 rendition of this event.

The current White Linen Night event is presented by Fidelity Bank, which also sponsored the Contemporary Arts Center. It will be hosted throughout the Arts/Warehouse District, which featured an evening filled with exclusive performances and exhibitions, gallery showings, and parties.

The event serves as the Contemporary Art Center's primary fundraiser to support its annual visual and performing arts, along with its educational programs. It will be held in several downtown blocks and will feature open exhibitions from more than 20 art galleries and institutions, including two of New Orleans' leading museums: the Ogden Museum of Southern Art and the National WWII Museum.

The White Linen Night allows attendees to enjoy specially-curated exhibitions by local, regional, and internationally renowned artists. The event also brought specialty cuisines and cocktails from more than 30 New Orleans-based restaurants and bars.

Attendees will also enjoy White Linen After Dark, the official after-party of the CAC. This year, DJ RQ Away will host the event starting at 9.00. p.m. until 11.00 p.m.

The White Linen Night party is free of charge. However, attendees can also buy VIP tickets. Students, artists, and educators will be charged $25.00, and Standard VIP membership tickets are available at $45.00.

For RSVP, you can buy the ticket at the link here.

For further info, you can call (504) 528-3805 or visit the CAC's official website. You can also visit CAC's official Facebook Page, CAC's official Twitter @CACNO, and CAC's Instagram at @cacnola.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.