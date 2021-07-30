Upcoming Event for Kids: Baking With Purpose July 31

NEW ORLEANS, LA – If you wish to introduce your youngster to the kitchen or support your teen's enthusiasm for baking or cooking, enroll them in the last Baking Class of 2021 taught by Kimberly Dejan.

Kimberly Dejan (KD) is the owner of KD’s NOLA Treat, a local dessert company in New Orleans established in 2016. KD’s NOLA Treat specializes in Miniature Homemade Desserts. Her class is for kids ages 10 -17 years old and costs $30. This two-hour lesson will be hands-on, enjoyable, and creative! The class will take place on July 31, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Southern Food and Beverage Museum.

Kids will have the opportunity to bond, to gain knowledge, and to sharpen their creativity and also explore the potential and interests through baking. By sharing her journey of Entrepreneurship and introducing kids to her favorite place, the kitchen, KD teaches kids basic life skills. They will be trained critical thinking, problem solving, planning and entrepreneurial activities to help successfully and productively transition to adulthood while baking.

KD completed The Family Leadership Training Institute program and met Dr. Freddye Hill and supported her to start the Baking with Purpose program. Baking with Purpose is an initiative to inspire youth through with KD’s story where she found baking is more than just a talent but also for calming and therapeutic needs while she was in college and during her time working in the corporate world.

Please keep in mind that there are a limited number of seats available and that RSVPs are required. Social distancing and face coverings are required at all times for all participants. Registration for the class is available at https://www.kdsnolatreats.com/baking-for-a-cause/baking-at-sofab/.

