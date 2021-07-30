Second Annual 'Summer Success' Celebration at Xavier's Art Village

NEW ORLEANS, LA- On July 21, the Xavier’s Art Village hosted a press conference to celebrate the second year of the "Summer Success" program's completion. In collaboration with Xavier's Art Department, The Black School, an experimental art school that teaches Black radical history, hosted a Creative Art and Graphic Design exhibition at Xavier's Art Village.

Summer Success is a collaboration between the Mayor's Office of Youth and Families and JOB1 to offer opportunities for high-risk youth to gain work experience.

The program places young people who have interacted with the criminal justice system or who have been truant in a five-week internship with a local organization. Summer Success partnered with The Black School and eight other organizations to provide employment and job readiness training as well as wraparound support. This summer's cohort consisted of 129 young people aged 14 to 17 from all five City Council districts. For up to 20 hours per week, youths receive $10 per hour. In addition, all youth receive case management, transportation assistance, and assistance with transitional planning.

"This is what Mayor Cantrell means when she says, 'Nothing stops a bullet like a job.' This is also part of the holistic approach the Mayor employs to ensure public safety by investing in our people. Our previous work with Summer Success has shown a 6% recidivism rate. Programs such as these connect our most vulnerable youth to opportunities that enable them to make positive connections in our community that propel them forward, "said Emily Wolff, Director, Mayor’s Office of Youth and Families.

Summer Success is funded by the W. K. Kellogg Foundation and works in conjunction with the Office of Youth and Families’ Pathways Program, which is a year-round workforce readiness program that serves system-involved youth.

