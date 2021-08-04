NOPD searching for suspect, car involved in hit-and-run on Morrison Road

nopdnews

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in locating an automobile and its driver as part of their investigation into a hit-and-run collision that occurred on July 9, 2021, near the intersection of Read Boulevard and Morrison Road and injured one person.

A male was strolling on the Morrison Road sidewalk at the intersection with Read Boulevard at 1:38 p.m. A black late-model Nissan Sentra was heading westbound on Morrison Road at the same moment. The Nissan driver is said to have lost control and collided with the pedestrian. Following the accident, the vehicle's driver came to a standstill before leaving the area. The victim was sent to a nearby hospital with serious leg injuries.

The driver was characterized as a white male in his mid-to-late 20s or early 30s with brownish-blonde hair and a beard by the victim and witnesses, officials stated. Investigators are seeking the vehicle and operator depicted above. The truck's black paint is chipped, and the undercarriage is rusted, with the exhaust protruding from the car.

Anyone with information on this matter or the pictured suspect should contact NOPD Hit & Run Division Investigator Jason Naquin at 504-658-6214 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

