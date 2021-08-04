New Orleans, LA

NOPD searching for suspect, car involved in hit-and-run on Morrison Road

Pierre St-Jean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKpCs_0b7FsQFn00
nopdnews

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in locating an automobile and its driver as part of their investigation into a hit-and-run collision that occurred on July 9, 2021, near the intersection of Read Boulevard and Morrison Road and injured one person.

A male was strolling on the Morrison Road sidewalk at the intersection with Read Boulevard at 1:38 p.m. A black late-model Nissan Sentra was heading westbound on Morrison Road at the same moment. The Nissan driver is said to have lost control and collided with the pedestrian. Following the accident, the vehicle's driver came to a standstill before leaving the area. The victim was sent to a nearby hospital with serious leg injuries.

The driver was characterized as a white male in his mid-to-late 20s or early 30s with brownish-blonde hair and a beard by the victim and witnesses, officials stated. Investigators are seeking the vehicle and operator depicted above. The truck's black paint is chipped, and the undercarriage is rusted, with the exhaust protruding from the car.

Anyone with information on this matter or the pictured suspect should contact NOPD Hit & Run Division Investigator Jason Naquin at 504-658-6214 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

New Orleans Police Department aims to provide professional police services to the public to maintain order and protect life and property. By engaging each neighborhood and community organization in collaborative problem-solving partnerships, the Department is committed to the philosophy of Community Oriented Policing as a means of informing organizational decisions and prioritizing its crime-fighting and quality of life initiatives.

