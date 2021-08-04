Get Your Beautiful Flower Bouquets at The Top 3 Florists in New Orleans

Anna Shvets/Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Floral design or flower arrangement is always one of the to-go-to gifts for different occasions. Different flowers, different colors, and different styles of bouquets or arrangements may convey a different meaning. It is best to find skilled florists to make the right arrangement for your special events. Here are the top three florists in New Orleans, where you can get your beautiful bouquet today.

Flora Savage

Flora Savage is one of the premier flower shops in New Orleans. They specialize in both contemporary and traditional floral design styles that are suitable for all occasions – from a get-well, anniversary, birthday flowers, sympathy and funeral, and many more.

Flora Savage provides a wide selection of flowers from daisies, hydrangeas, lilies, calla lilies, iris, roses, and so on. You may choose between bouquet, vase, or only the plants. Their price varies from below $50 to $150 based on the complexity of the design and the flowers you choose.

Find Flora Savage shop at 1301 Royal St or online. If you’d like delivery, they offer delivery until Arabi, Chalmette, Gretna Kenner, and Metairie. Same-day delivery is also available.

Harkins the Florist

Harkins the Florist New Orleans was established in 1979 when John Harkins Jr., growing up in the flower business, opened the shop in his apartment in the Irish Channel.

Harkins provides flowers for any occasion, such as prom, corsages, anniversary, funeral, birthday, wedding boutonnieres, and many more. Other than flowers, Harkins also offers plush animals, wreaths, tropical, fruit baskets, and plants. They are open from Monday to Saturday, with same-day and Sunday deliveries available for your emergency floral needs.

Visit Harkins, the florist at 1601 Magazine St, or call 504-529-138 to order your flower arrangements today. Check out their catalog before ordering.

Mona’s Accents

Mona’s Accents has been providing floral arrangements since 1974. They have an expansive array of roses, flowers, plants, and gifts to suit any occasion, from anniversary, birthday, get-well, sympathy and funeral, wedding, new year and gift sets, and so on. They offer flower deliveries to local cemeteries, funeral homes, and hospitals.

Located at 2, 109 N Claiborne Ave, they are open from as early as 8:30 a.m. from Monday to Saturday. If you’d like to shop flowers online, head out to their website. You can choose based on your budget, occasion, flower type, color, style, and other customizable features.

