Tulane Green Wave women's bowling team announces their 2021-22 schedule

Skitterphotos/Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Tulane University women's bowling team has announced their 2021-22 schedule, consisting of 12 regular-season events.

Tulane University Green Wave will open the 2021-22 season with the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) SWIBC event, hosted by Texas A&M University in Dallas, on October 2 and 3.

The team will then head back home for the impending event against Colonial Lanes Classic in Harahan from October 22 to 24. Last season, this event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Green Wave will play at the Adelphi University Classic on Long Island, New York, from October 29 to 31. Then, they will close the fall with the Sonic Boom tournament hosted by Jackson State in Mississippi, from November 12 to 14.

After the winter break, the Green Wave will join the Stormin Blue & White Vegas Classic from January 8 to 10 before moving to the second USBC SWIBC in Dallas a week later and PVAM Invitational from January 28 to 30.

Tulane will visit Dallas one more time, as they participate in the LA Tech Tournament from February 11 to 14, before moving to Arkansas playing with Mid Winter Invitational a week later.

Green Wave bowling team will also head to the USBC tournament twice in March. They will participate in USBC Intercollegiate Singles Sectionals and the USCBC Team Championships Sectionals from March 11 to 13 before wrapping up the regular season with the Music City Classic hosted by Vanderbilt University five days later.

The NCAA Championship Regionals will be played April 8-9 in Columbus, Ohio, followed by the NCAA Championship a week later. Then, Green Wave will participate in the USBC Intercollegiate team from April 20 to 23 as the season's final tournament.

The Green Wave will return the entire roster from the 2020-21 season. It will include Madison McCall, a second-team All-SBL, last season. On the other note, every bowling team member has been named to National Tenpin Coaches Association All-Academic during the 2020-21 season.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.