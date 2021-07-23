New Orleans Gold beat Rugby United New York, Fails to make MLR Playoffs

Patrick Case/Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The New Orleans Gold defeated Rugby United New York for 35-32 on July 17. Despite the win, the Gold did not make the Major League Rugby playoffs as they are still two points behind New York, who took the final playoff spot.

Knowing the long odds they faced, the New Orleans Gold jumped out for the offense early as Carl Meyer scored the team's first try in the third minute. Yet, Rugby United quickly tie the game off Benjamin Banasso in the 16th minute.

Samuela Tawake drove into the try zone following a penalty by the Gold, and Dan Hollinshead converted the try as Rugby United lead the game 14-7. Pat O'Toole then scored a try following a NOLA lineout inside Rugby United's 22-meter line in the 31st minute to tie the match, 14-14.

Hollinshead then made Rugby United lead again after scoring a penalty following Gold's miscue within their own 22-meter line as Rugby Union extended their lead, 17-14. A few minutes before halftime, Gold's Juan Cappiello was given a yellow card for instigating a brawl, while New York's Kara Pryor was red-carded and sent off.

The Gold tried hard to start the second half, but they conceded another try as flanker Hanco Germishuys extend Rugby United's lead, 22-14. With this lead, New York only needed to score one more try to ensure their playoff spot.

Pat O'Toole and Julian Dominguez Widmer's combination kept the season alive in the 59th minute cut New York's lead, 22-21 as Timothee Guillemin was able to convert the try. Yet, the Gold's playoff hopes would evaporate as Andrew Ellis found Ben Foden, who scored New York's fourth try in the 64th minute.

However, the New Orleans team kept pushing forward after getting back 29-21. In the 71st minute, flanker Moni Tongauiha scored another try, followed Guillimin's successful conversion, cut New York's lead to a mere 29-28. What happened next resulted in one of the most memorable Major League Rugby endings of the season.

The match is seemingly a game-over for New Orleans as Damon Hollinshead extends New York's lead again,32-28, with a penalty in the 77th minute. However, with only three minutes left in the game, the Gold spectacularly won the match.

Not long after Hollinshead's penalty, lock William Waguespack received the toss in NOLA's defensive half and broke free past New York's defender. After Waguespack was brought down, scrum-half Holden Yungert found winger Joeli Tikoisuva who scored Gold's last try of the season to won the match, 35-32.

With this result, the Gold won five of their six road trip matches to end the 2021 MLR season. They also win ten matches while losing five and tied once, as the Metairie-based rugby club accumulates 51 points and has seven Try Bonus. Above them were New York, who accumulated 53 points, courtesy of their ten Try Bonus points.

