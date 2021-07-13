Saints, Pelicans mourn passing of former Louisiana Governor Edwards

Edwin Edwards (right), three-times Governor of Louisiana Oliver Atkins/Wikimedia

NEW ORLEANS, LA-The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans mourn former Louisiana State Governor Edwin Edwards's passing at 93.

Edwards was born in rural Avoyelles Parish, near Marksville in the middle of Louisiana. His father, Clarence Edwards, was a half-French Creole Presbyterian sharecropper, while his mother, Agnès Brouillette, was a French-speaking Roman Catholic. He was fluent in both English and French Cajun.

Edwards' support of the Saints franchise was critical during his third term in office, back in 1984–1988. During that time, the Saints' future in New Orleans was in doubt, mainly from mismanagement of roster, despite previously having Hall of Fame quarterback Archie Manning up until 1982.

This condition persisted pretty long until Bernard "Buddy D" Diliberto rendered the club's nickname as the "Aints", a pun of team's name. Edwards then encouraged and championed the interest of New Orleans native Tom Benson to purchase the club.

The combination of Benson's persistence and realizing the importance of the Saints to New Orleans and Edwards' encouragement of his pursuit ended with a successful sale to Benson on May 31, 1985. Benson then appoints Jim Finks as the new General Manager and Jim Mora as the new head coach. Saints then progressed to the postseason for the first time two years later, forging a franchise that will win the Super Bowl XLIV in 2009.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Governor Edwin Edwards," said Saints Owner and Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson. "Governor Edwards was always a big supporter of our state's two major professional sports teams, realizing the economic impact, civic pride and unifying effect that they provided to New Orleans and the entire state."

