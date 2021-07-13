Meet the Saints coaches: Offensive lineman coach Brendan Nugent

football wife/ Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Brendan Nugent has been coaching the Saints' Offensive line for seven seasons. In his tenure, he transformed the Saints' offensive line into one of the best in the NFL.

Nugent began his coaching career in Archbishop Stepinac High school in New York as a Linebackers coach back in 2004. Then, he moved to college football, serving as an Offensive assistant in the 2005-06 season.

He then coached the College William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA. He coached tight ends in 2007 and 2009, Wide receivers coach in 2008, and coming, running backs coach from 2010 to 2011.

Nugent joined the Saints in 2015 and entered his first season as offensive line coach. He previously worked with the run game coordinator and tight ends coach Dan Roushar since 2016.

Nugent helped engineer an offensive line that only allowed 94 sacks since 2017, tied for the lowest total in the league. The Saints' offensive line has been selected to ten Pro Bowls during the four seasons, including two in 2020.

During the 2020 campaign, two Saints offensive linemen have been chosen to a Pro Bowl, left tackle Terron Armstead and guard Andrus Peat. The group blocked for the NFL's sixth-best running game and an offense that rushed for a league-best 30 touchdowns, which tied for the sixth-highest single-season total in NFL record books.

Before coming to New Orleans, Nugent served as an offensive quality control coach with the Chicago Bears from 2013-14. He has also held a position with the Montreal Alouettes of CFL in 2012 as a special teams assistant and offensive quality control coach under then-Bears coach Marc Trestman.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.