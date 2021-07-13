New Orleans Jazz Museum presents Prime Examples of Excellence in Music

Bruno Justo Pego/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — New Orleans Jazz Museum will be holding the "Prime Examples of Excellence in Music" concert on Thursday, July 15, from 5:00-6:00 p.m. CDT.

Prime Examples of Excellence in Music pays tribute to the legacy of the Prime Example Jazz Club, which was permanently closed in 2020, curated by accomplished composer, jazz pianist, and educator Jesse McBride.

McBride's musical arrangements will be featured in this series, highlighting emerging contemporary jazz musicians performing alongside veteran musicians, including Emily Mikesell on trumpet, Amina Scott on bass, Thomas Glass on drums, and Jesse McBride.

This is a free event. Bring a chair or blanket and join the concert in the courtyard for a socially distanced performance. You can also watch the performances from the comfort of your own spaces on facebook.com/nolajazzmuseum/live.

The Prime Example Jazz Club was no exception to the importance of public gathering spaces in New Orleans. The Prime Example was a champion of New Orleans jazz artists and a space that fostered a sense of community as one of the few remaining authentic contemporary jazz clubs in New Orleans. It was a place where young musicians could learn the fundamentals of Black music, and it was one of the few places where the public could enjoy modern jazz on a regular basis.

This event is presented by New Orleans Jazz Museum in collaboration with The New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park and the Musicians' Council on Fair Wages Inc. and sponsored by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, Inc.

For more information about New Orleans Jazz Museum and its upcoming events, visit https://nolajazzmuseum.org.

