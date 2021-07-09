Audubon Aquarium of the Americas opens 'Shark Discovery'

Tomáš Nožina/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — On July 2, 2021, Audubon Aquarium opened “Shark Discovery”, its new 13,000-gallon shark and ray touch pool.

The pool is around 60-feet-long by 16-feet, six times larger than the stingray touch pool at Audubon Aquarium. Various sharks, rays and fish are featured using an enormous interactive LED screen spanning along the entire pool to highlight the ocean’s diverse species.

The pool will display various species of sharks and rays, including epaulette shark, white-spotted bamboo shark, coral catshark, blue-spotted stingray, bullnose ray, southern stingray, and cownose stingray.

“Sharks play a vital role in top-down maintenance of ocean ecosystems around the world. Globally, shark and ray species are threatened with extinction largely due to overfishing and other unsustainable human practices,” said Rich Toth, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Audubon Aquarium of the Americas.

As a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Audubon Aquarium has partnered with its fellow members to help Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE). Audubon hopes that visitors can appreciate a species that is essential, yet often misunderstood, by allowing them to have hands-on interaction with sharks.

“Our hope is that by reaching into the touchpool creates a connection, sparking action to protect marine life and the ocean,” Toth added.

The $2.9 million habitat, which fills much of Audubon’s second floor, is the largest project since the opening of the Great Maya Reef in 2014. It is located right across from the seahorse gallery and between the penguin and sea otter habitats.

For more information, visit them at www.audubonnatureinstitute.org.

