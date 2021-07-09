Parks to explore in New Orleans

Alex Zakharchenko/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — New Orleans' city parks offer peace and quiet in an urban oasis. There are many parks worth visiting in Crescent City, home to many attractions, festivals, activities and culture.

Here are some of the parks in New Orleans:

New Orleans City Park

There's just so much to see in New Orleans Park, and it could take days to explore the whole park. The park is a massive 1,300-acre park that dates back over 150 years ago. It's enjoyable for the entire family on any day of the week, with attractions such as the Besthoff Sculpture Garden, Big Lake, Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, Couturie Forest, Louisiana Children's Museum, and more.



Crescent Park is in a neighborhood near the French Quarter named Bywater. It is a 20-acre urban park, stretching 1.4 miles along the Mississippi River, great for catching downtown views.



Audubon Park is an urban oasis located across the campuses of Loyola and Tulane universities in Uptown, New Orleans. It is known for its lush green spaces, lakes, and beautiful oak trees, where you can go for a run in the 1.8-mile asphalt loop or have a picnic on The Fly.



Although it's only 5.6 acres, locals love it here. The park hosts monthly art fairs and features a family-friendly playground, making it great for a picnic, a stroll, or just to relax. It is located right off the St. Charles streetcar line.



Named after the philanthropist Malcolm Woldenberg, Woldenberg Park is a great place to see the Mississippi Riverfront view. Enjoy the breeze while strolling from one end of the French Quarter to another, eventually arriving at the park.

