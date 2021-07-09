New Orleans, LA

Parks to explore in New Orleans

Pierre St-Jean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrEFy_0areC7Oa00
Alex Zakharchenko/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — New Orleans' city parks offer peace and quiet in an urban oasis. There are many parks worth visiting in Crescent City, home to many attractions, festivals, activities and culture.

Here are some of the parks in New Orleans:

  • New Orleans City Park
    There's just so much to see in New Orleans Park, and it could take days to explore the whole park. The park is a massive 1,300-acre park that dates back over 150 years ago. It's enjoyable for the entire family on any day of the week, with attractions such as the Besthoff Sculpture Garden, Big Lake, Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, Couturie Forest, Louisiana Children's Museum, and more.
  • Crescent Park
    Crescent Park is in a neighborhood near the French Quarter named Bywater. It is a 20-acre urban park, stretching 1.4 miles along the Mississippi River, great for catching downtown views.
  • Audubon Park
    Audubon Park is an urban oasis located across the campuses of Loyola and Tulane universities in Uptown, New Orleans. It is known for its lush green spaces, lakes, and beautiful oak trees, where you can go for a run in the 1.8-mile asphalt loop or have a picnic on The Fly.
  • Palmer Park
    Although it's only 5.6 acres, locals love it here. The park hosts monthly art fairs and features a family-friendly playground, making it great for a picnic, a stroll, or just to relax. It is located right off the St. Charles streetcar line.
  • Woldenberg Park
    Named after the philanthropist Malcolm Woldenberg, Woldenberg Park is a great place to see the Mississippi Riverfront view. Enjoy the breeze while strolling from one end of the French Quarter to another, eventually arriving at the park.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5eab1af0a1ef302d9cceb17179af2222.blob

NOLA, Saints, Poboys and writing

New Orleans, LA
194 followers
Loading

More from Pierre St-Jean

New Orleans, LA

A venue rich in Jazz History: New Orleans Preservation Hall

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Talking about the jazz music scene in New Orleans, we cannot leave out the historic landmark of the Preservation Hall. Located at 726 St. Peter Street, the Preservation Hall has hosted over 350 concerts a year with ensembles from over fifty local master musicians.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Keep your pool clean with these three pool services in New Orleans Area

NEW ORLEANS, LA – A few days ago, National Weather Service announced a heat advisory in New Orleans. What better way to cool off than swimming and lounging in the pool? However, the heat in New Orleans is also accompanied by rain and storms. Make sure your pool is clean before you jump into it. Here are the three pool services in the New Orleans area you can contact before your next swimming plan:Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Three Traditional Rice Dishes of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Culinary trip never gets boring in New Orleans. Various dishes with different backgrounds, from Cajun, creole, French, and more are available in every part of the city. Sadly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visiting restaurants might not be as easy. How about making our own traditional New Orleans dishes? Here are three traditional rice dishes of New Orleans that you can cook in the comfort of your kitchen.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

5 Off The Beaten Path Restaurants in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Are you looking for alternative restaurants to visit this weekend? How about eating at the ones off the beaten path? These five hidden restaurants might be your next favorite restaurant to go!Read full story
Louisiana State

New activities in Louisiana's Northshore

NEW ORLEANS, LA - St. Tammany Parish, also known as Louisiana's Northshore, has some new activities for you to do, and it's only around 40-minutes-away from New Orleans!. Go on a tour through the City of Mandeville with the newly expanded History Marker Tour. There are historic sites and buildings throughout the city with their own histories. Now there are QR Code markers along the tour, so you can just scan the code with your phone, and learn more about the location's history through its website. You can also walk or rent bicycles from the Brooks' Bike Co-op to explore all the sites yourself.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

The Old Ursuline Convent Museum

NEW ORLEANS, LA – After being closed for a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Old Ursuline Convent Museum finally reopened its doors on July 8. Located at the corner of Chartres St and Ursulines, the Old Ursuline Convent is filled with the history of New Orleans' Archdiocese.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Getting to know Mandeville's One of few Creole structures, Jean Baptiste Lang House

NEW ORLEANS, LA – As the month is coming to an end, visit Jean Baptiste Lang's house. Its Anglo-Creole structure is one of the remaining ones in Old Mandeville. The history of the house started in 1852 as it was completed by a Belgian tobacco merchant called Jean Baptiste Lang. The wealth of antebellum New Orleans can be observed in this house.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

5 Italian restaurant to try in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA—We have come a long way on the journey of New Orleans cuisine: many influences, developments, and ideas finally bring us right to where it is now. The following are 5 Italian restaurants that have greatly influenced New Orleans cuisine:Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Spend a Day at the town of Jean Lafitte in Barataraia Bayou

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Have you ever heard of the town of Jean Lafitte? Located in the heart of Barataria Basin, an estuary, it is named after the famous pirate, Jean Lafitte – whose blacksmith shop is still standing at New Orleans’ French Quarter. Plan your getaway here and experience a unique bayou culture unlike anywhere else.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Grab your favorite Pho, Banh Mi, and more at these five Vietnamese restaurants in New Orleans!

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Did you know that the Vietnamese population in New Orleans is approximately 14,000, making it the biggest Vietnamese community in the state? This leads to the opening of several Vietnamese restaurants spread throughout New Orleans. Check out these top five Vietnamese restaurants for a full Vietnamese cuisine experience.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Visit The Oldest Catholic Cathedral in the US, New Orleans' St. Louis Cathedral

NEW ORLEANS, LA – St. Louis Cathedral is one of the most-known landmarks in New Orleans. It has been featured in numerous movies, TV shows, and other visual presentations. With a history dated back to 1727, it is now the oldest cathedral with continuous use in the United States. Located facing Jackson Square, it towers above the historic Cabildo and Presbytere surrounding it. It is one of the tallest and most imposing structures in the French Quarter.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

NOCHI ServSafe® Food Manager Training program in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute or NOCHI is welcoming crews of bakers, bartenders, and managers to join The ServSafe® Food Safety Training program. This training provides the opportunity to learn how to create and implement food safety practices, which are critical in today's fast-paced, ever-changing market.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Experience the world of dinosaurs in New Orleans at Jurassic Quest 2021

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Walk among the dinosaurs in New Orleans Jurassic Quest, North America’s most popular dinosaur adventure. With hundreds of dinosaurs that are very close to life will be featured at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on August 20 – 22. This event will be the first indoor Jurassic Quest show in New Orleans since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Operation Home Front presented by The National World War II Museum

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Operation Home Front is a small group domestic tour program offered by The National World War II Museum New Orleans which will be held on August 12-15. Visitors can explore, remember, and reflect on World War II through exclusive access.Read full story
Saint Charles Parish, LA

Join these events for adults in August, presented by St. Charles Parish Library

ST. CHARLES PARISH, LA – Are you looking for activities to do this August? St. Charles Parish Library has several events for adults next month. Check out the following events and perhaps add one or two to your to-do list. Remember, everyone age three and above should wear a mask during indoor library events.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Pelicans picked Alabama forward Herbert Jones in the 2021 NBA Draft

NEW ORLEANS, LA-- The New Orleans Pelicans have picked Alabama Crimson Tide forward, Herbert Jones in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He is the second pick of the Pelicans and the first one who is not a part of a draft-day trade.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Meet Tulane Green Wave Athlete: Noa Heron, Swimmer and Diver

NEW ORLEANS, LA-- Tulane University is one of many colleges that produces a lot of athletic talent. Noa Heron is one of the athletes highlighted in the 2021 Summer Spotlight Series, presented by Tulane Athletics.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Celebrate National White Wine Day in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - National White Wine Day is upon us. It is celebrated every August 3 in the US. If you're of legal age, visit these places in New Orleans and grab a glass with your friends.Read full story
Louisiana State

The Louisiana premiere of Wedding Secrets coming in September

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Playmakers Theater of Louisiana presents the premiere of Wedding Secrets from September 11th to September 26th on Friday-Saturday at 7 PM and Sunday at 2 PM. Wedding secrets is a comedy surrounding wedding preparation promised to be a good time for all. It involves in-laws collision, lounge singers and revolutionaries, drunken debauchery, and many secrets.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Tulane School of Social work launches undergraduate course in protests, activism, and social movements

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Professors and co-chairs of Empowering Change Task Force Dr. Deidre Hayes and Dr. Reginald Parquet developed a new undergraduate course for Tulane School of Social Work, or TSSW, named "Protest, White Supremacy, Social Justice, and Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion, Activism". The course aims to examine the layered aspects and experiential processes related to protest and activism, especially in the areas of EDI.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy