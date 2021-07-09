Nadia Alhashimi named New Orleans Entertainment Coalition New Executive Director

New Orleans Entertainment Coalition/Facebook

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Nadia Alhashimi has been named the new Executive Director of the New Orleans Entertainment Coalition.

Alhashimi, a Dubai native, is a Fullbright scholar and magna cum laude graduate, i. She has spent much of her career maximizing the historical, economic, and cultural roles of the arts while preserving and honoring her Arab heritage cultural history.

She explored the representation of women in media, new trends in media and technology in the next generation, and the economic impact of women in the arts and culture. She achieved her Masters in Communication Magna Cum Laude in 2020 at the University of Louisiana, focusing on the impact of artificial intelligence and adoption.

She has served in numerous nonprofits and organizations as a consultant. She also worked with Women in Tech International (WITI) to ensure that Arts was part of the traditional STEM models to give a broader and more varied STEAM approach.

Nadia also assisted minorities and women and interweaved critical messages of acceptance and tolerance as the COO of the National Association of Women MBAs. She’s also focusing on expanding the organization’s university chapters across the country and incorporating technology-forward, user-centric ideas in conferences.

“Nadia’s culturally-rich work history, keen insight into shifting economies and passion for the arts and culture make her the ideal person to serve as NOEC’s Executive Director. We are excited to have her lead our efforts in supporting the arts and generating awareness as to the impact of arts in communities, both intrinsically and economically. Arts truly matter,” said NOEC Board President and CEO Sandra Herman.

Alhashimi said, “All over the world, music and art serve to bring people together, to unite and educate despite chasms that may otherwise seem insurmountable. In arts, music, and tourism we hold space to appreciate remnants of the past while also daring to dream of a better future.”

