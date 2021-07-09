New Orleans Saints Senior Offensive Assistant, Curtis Johnson

WR Coach Curtis Johnson neworleanssaints.com

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Curtis Johnson is entering his eleventh season in his second stint with the Saints. Johnson has coached some of the league's top receivers, including Ted Ginn Jr., Marques Colston and Joe Horn.

He coached a number of schools, including Lewiston (Idaho) High School, Idaho College, San Diego State College, SMU College, California College, Miami (Fla.) College.

The Louisiana native entered the NFL with the New Orleans Saints as a wide receivers coach from 2006-11 and then became the head coach for Tulane for four years from 2012 to 15. He then returned to the NFL with the Chicago Bears as a wide receivers coach in 2016 and came back to the Saints in 2017 and became their senior offensive assistant.

In total, Johnson has 37 years of coaching experience, four years as a head coach for Tulane, and 33 seasons in high school, college, and the NFL.

In eight of his seasons, Johnson helped the Saints produce a 1,000-yard wide receiver, which is the most impressive franchise history result. He has been a part of eight playoff teams, seven division titles, and one Super Bowl championship during his tenure with the Saints.

Johnson has helped the team significantly. In 2020, Johnson guided Emmanual Sanders to 61 catches, 726 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in 14 games. Michael Thomas recorded 40 catches for 438 yards and a franchise-best two 100-yard performances in just seven games despite his injures. Tre'Quan Smith, while also battling through injuries, also recorded a career-high 34 receptions, with a career-best 438 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season. He added a couple of scoring grabs during the NFC divisional playoff game against Tampa Bay.

