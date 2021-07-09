Young Leadership Council announces dates for 2021 YLC 'Wednesday at the Square' Concert

Edward Cisneros/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The Young Leadership Council or YLC has announced the dates for its “Wednesday at the Square” half-fall concert series.

YLC will host four concerts over the course of late fall, with dates set for October 20, October 27, November 3, and November 10, 2021, pending approval from the City of New Orleans. The concerts will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lafayette Square in downtown New Orleans.

For the 2021 YLC Wednesday at the Square fall series, YLC continues its partnership with Title Sponsor, AOS Interior Environments. AOS has been serving Louisiana and Mississippi for more than 44 years and is the largest design-assist provider of commercial furnishings, manufactured interior construction, storage solutions, installation, and service.

YLC arranges this special four-week concert series with a renewed understanding of its economic impact on the Poydras Street corridor and New Orleans. “The last 16 months have shown us how critical YLC Wednesday at the Square is not only to YLC but to economic activity in the Central Business District,” says Lindsey Jakiel Diulus, YLC Executive Director.

She continued: “In order for New Orleans to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to understand our impact on the local economy. Every attendee at the Square is supporting restaurant pop-ups and food trucks, independent artists, designers, and entrepreneurs, musicians, and gig workers. Your participation in our beloved series financially supports the arts and culture that New Orleans is famous for.”

YLC has launched a new, dedicated website for YLC Wednesday at the Square to coincide with the organization’s return to Lafayette Square www.ylcwats.com. Follow the series on Facebook at @WednesdayAtTheSquare, Twitter and Instagram at @ylcwats and Snapchat at @ylcwats.

For more information about YLC, its civic engagement and community projects, go to www.ylcnola.org.

