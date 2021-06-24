New Orleans, LA

'Shredding Day', 'Recycling Day' on June 26

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The City of New Orleans’ Department of Sanitation will host a paper shredding event in collaboration with Iron Mountain on June 26, 2021.

The event will start at 8 AM until 1 PM, at 2829 Elysian Fields Avenue.

Residents can bring up to 50 lbs. of personal or sensitive documents to be shredded safely and securely by Iron Mountain in its on-site mobile unit at no charge.

To note:

  • Iron Mountain accepts mixed office paper, light cardboard and similar materials
  • Iron Mountain does not accept plastic, compact discs, DVDs or other metal (excluding paper clips and staples)

On the recycling front, residents can drop off the following recyclables at the city’s Recycling Drop-Off Center on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month:

  • Paper: newspapers, junk mail, phone books, catalogs, office paper
  • Corrugated Cardboard
  • Boxboard: cereal boxes and soft drink boxes
  • Plastics #1 (soda/water bottles) and #2 (milk/juice/shampoo/detergent containers)
  • Small metals: aluminum and steel
  • Mardi Gras beads
  • Batteries: AA, AAA, AAAA, C, D, 6-volt, 9-volt, Lithium
  • Light bulbs: incandescent and fluorescent
  • Electronics: iPads, tablets, computers, laptops, phones, keyboards, speakers, cables, x-boxes, PlayStations, Wii, MP3/DVD/CD Players, UPS, Circuit boards, portable navigation/GPS devices, inkjet/toner cartridges, digital cameras/video recorders (DVRs), fax machines, small printers, monitors, processors, networking equipment, stereos, security systems
  • Televisions: limit 4
  • Tires: limit 5
  • Glass: limit 50 lbs. (please remove corks and caps)
  • Composting: fruit and vegetable scraps (peels, skins, pits, or seeds), tea bags, coffee grounds (including paper filters), eggshells, nutshells, seed shells, plain bread, grains and plain pasta (no toppings).

Note: Toppings, meat, dairy, bones, and foods with oil are not accepted.

Recycling Drop-Off Center was initiated in August 2010, and there have been over 2,507 tons of materials have been recycled.

Since the current curbside recycling program began in May 2011, over 65,221 tons have been recycled.

Properties eligible to receive solid waste collection by the city are also eligible to register to receive free, curbside recycling services.

For more information, please call 311 or visit nola.gov/sanitation/recycling.

