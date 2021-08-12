How one UES mutual aid group is taking park cleaning and snow shoveling into its own hands

UES Mutual Aid volunteers at their first happy hour fundraiser Philina Zhang

When a heavy snowstorm in winter 2020 became a transportation issue for commuting pedestrians in New York City, UES Mutual Aid Network stepped in to address it. Despite its short existence, only having been founded in October of 2020, volunteers like Andy (who asked not to use his last name) joined UES Mutual Aid to snow shovel from the start. He says, “It’s good to feel like a part of the neighborhood. One of the tough parts about living up here is that no one knows each other, so everyone stays out of each other’s way. But we’re trying to relearn, and it’s a nice energy, something I think we all need coming out of Covid.”

Initiated by Patrick Bobilin, a one-time state assembly and city council candidate, UES Mutual Aid was created to help neighbors meet their basic needs in a time of pandemic lockdown. But now, it’s also about empowering the community.

“The real core of this is people knowing their neighbors and caring for their neighbors. We want to connect people with one another again to build the community that they want to see- to empower them to lead.”

Bobilin also says it’s equally important to bring these issues to the people in charge to critique. The Department of Transportation is only addressing snow shoveling on highways and the Department of Sanitation’s 2014 guidelines placed the responsibility for sidewalk snow shoveling on homeowners and business owners, which means crosswalks and street corners are regularly left unshoveled.

“It's the wild west. No one has a plan for that. And that is a problem that we noticed, we fixed, and then we critiqued,” Bobilin says. After UES Mutual Aid’s volunteers painstakingly shoveled snow off the crosswalks, they raised the issue in multiple community board meetings but received no adequate responses.

“We found that we don’t know who's responsible for it! The department of transportation liaison did not know, and that stopped the whole meeting in its tracks. All these huge citywide problems get swept under the rug until someone brings it up, but it takes a mass action.”

Nowadays, with snow long gone, on a wet Sunday morning, strolling through East River’s Carl Schurz Park, more than a dozen vested volunteers equipped with grabbers, push brooms, and black garbage bags, sift through the fallen leaves hunting for litter.

Caroline and her husband Kevin (who both requested to be identified by first name) are first-time volunteers. She explains, “The things that they’re doing like cleaning up the park, and shoveling and stuff are very local things, and it makes it easy to join in and help.”

Kevin mentions that many local volunteer organizations demand too much commitment and time. “We looked into volunteering a few years ago, and a lot of them have high requirements, like ‘Hey, we expect you like 8 hours a week every week, and if you can’t make that then too bad,’ which I get- but it’s nicer to have something more accessible.”

Another task for volunteers at the park is pulling out weeds between benches, cobblestones, and bricks on the ground. Zaki Molvi, one of the first people to respond to Bobilin’s call for an Upper East Side mutual aid group, says this is an issue that would get ignored until it became a big problem. “If the weeds grow enough, they crack the asphalt, and for anybody who has mobility issues or a stroller or wheelchair, the space is now less accessible to them. These basic services should already be there, but they’re contracted out to a private organization.”

Carl Schurz Park is officially maintained by the Carl Schurz Park Conservancy , but due to the pandemic, their funding has hit “ record lows ,” as stated on their website. Molvi explains, “It’s a bad system because this is a public space that is being tended to by private donors in a precarious system.”

UES Mutual Aid’s park cleanups happen once every month, and with new volunteers flowing in, the organization has many plans for future projects. Their primary aspiration is to find an area to set up a community fridge, but Bobilin explains, “No one wants to donate outdoor space in this neighborhood. It’s really challenging. There’s a group that wants to give us a fridge, and there’s a group that wants to give us fresh produce every week- we have the fridge and food- we just don’t have the darn space!”

Patrick and the rest of the UES Mutual Aid Network are also hoping that they will be able to operate at Carl Schurz Park fully independent from Amazon donations by September. Still, the community fridge location is their main hurdle as of now.

He jokes, “If you can find a space, man, you’d be a hero. We’ll name the fridge after you- we’ll build a statue for you!”

