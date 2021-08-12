9 eerie abandoned places in Georgia

Peter Watson

From a discarded plane to a mansion with a gruesome backstory, these abandoned places in Georgia are fascinating forgotten sites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QvY9_0bPoMcx700
There are some fascinating abandoned places in GeorgiaDarryl Brooks/Shutterstock

10 abandoned places in Georgia

There’s often an eerie silence that surrounds abandoned places, emitting a unique energy that speaks to something deep within us, playing on our curious nature.

If you do visit these abandoned places in Georgia, don't trespass and be careful as many of these sites are now considered dangerous.

1. Central State Hospital

Location: Milledgeville, Georgia

Midgeville's Central State Hospital was once the world's largest mental health facility, with over 200 buildings spread across 2,000 acres.

Opened in 1842 as the "Georgia State Lunatic, Idiot, and Epileptic Asylum," the facility once housed nearly 12,000 patients by the 1960s.

However, it struggled with underfunding and reports began to surface of children restrained in cages, adults living permanently in straight jackets and widespread use of forced shock therapy employing electricity, insulin and ice baths.

In 1959, an exposé revealed that none of the 48 doctors patrolling the wards were actually qualified psychiatrists.

Central State began downsizing during the 1960s and 1970s following a change of policy which led to a surge of deinstitutionalization across the nation.

That said, it wasn’t until 2010 that the institution finally closed its doors for good.

Visitors today will find a decaying mix of buildings that includes a prison, doctors' residences, hospital buildings and a cemetery of roughly 25,000 unmarked graves.

2. Old Car City

Location: White, Georgia

Old Car City began as a small general store in 1931 by the Lewis family and is still family-owned and operated.

The store morphed into a dealership selling used car parts but as the family accumulated more and more cars, the surrounding forest began to encroach on the rusting vehicles.

Today, the site contains the world's largest known classic car junkyard, with more than 4,000 American-made cars from the early 20th Century scattered across the 34-acre junkyard.

Vehicles include cars, trucks, vans, and even a couple of school buses, all ideally placed for visitors to photograph.

3. Cartersville Abandoned Plane

Location: Cartersville, Georgia

This abandoned G-159 Gulfstream aircraft was discarded near a river during the mid-2000s.

It has long since been stripped clean by salvagers with the tail, wings, electrical wiring and instrument panels all gone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lkhmH_0bPoMcx700
The Cartersville Abandoned Plane in GeorgiaFair use/DauntingMessageMan

However, the fuselage – along with the plane's interior leather seats – still remain despite weathering the effects of over 15 years of exposure to the elements.

Recently, the airliner has become a canvas for graffiti artists, as the site has gained notoriety in the area.

4. Braswell Mountain Rail Tunnel

Location: Rockmart, Georgia

The Braswell Mountain Rail Tunnel was opened in 1882 on a now-closed section of the Southern Railway (formerly the East Tennessee, Virginia, and Georgia Railroad) near Braswell.

After nearly 100 years of continual use, the tunnel was abandoned in 1980 when the railroad was rerouted.

It’s still possible for the inquisitive to venture inside the dark, cavernous tunnel space.

Its red-brick (now black from soot) interior hides numerous little enclaves, designed as shelters for pedestrians to use when caught in the tunnel when a train comes.

The roof is stained black, tainted from years of the trains’ coal-fired soot that saturated the air.

5. Corpsewood Manor

Location: Summerville, Georgia

The remains of the appropriately named Corpsewood Manor have been abandoned since the owners were accused of "devil-worshipping" and murdered there in 1982, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

Built in 1977 by Dr Charles Scudder and his partner Joseph “Joey” Odom, the mansion served as the couple’s dream home until their deaths.

In 1982, the pair were gruesomely murdered as a result of an attempted robbery by two acquaintances.

During the following investigation and trial, it came out that the victims were vilified locally as “evil devil worshippers”.

The basis for this was that Dr Scudder apparently had an interest in the occult and the pair’s open homosexuality.

Today, the hauntingly derelict buildings are surrounded by dense woodland with the once-grand house, with its impressive redbrick archway, reduced to crumbling walls rising from the overgrown grounds.

6. Providence Canyon State Outdoor Recreation Area

Location: Lumpkin, Georgia

Known as Georgia's "Little Grand Canyon," the deep reds and oranges of Providence Canyon State Outdoor Recreation Area are one of the most Instagrammable spots in Georgia.

Massive gullies as deep as 150 feet were caused simply by poor farming practices during the 1800s, yet today they make some of the prettiest photographs within the state.

Interestingly, it was bad farming practices that led to this unnatural natural wonder.

The intricately red- and orange-hued sediment walls are a product of inexperienced farmers making a huge mess of things. It meant Mother Nature just kind of worked with what was left.

Yep, Georgia's "Little Grand Canyon" is a testament to the power of man's influence on the land.

There are a number of 1950s-era vehicles that have become part of the landscape as well as the historic Providence Methodist Church and its adjoined cemetery.

The cemetery holds the remains of early settlers and the church is the original structure from 1859.

7. New Manchester Manufacturing Company

Location: Lithia Springs, Georgia

Originally known as the Sweetwater Mill, the towering manufacturing building was constructed in 1849 after the land it sits on had changed hands a number of times during the preceding years.

The mill nurtured the rushing waters of Sweetwater Creek to power a cotton mill that supported an entire factory town during its heyday.

However, the New Manchester Manufacturing Company's textile factory was destroyed by Union troops during Sherman's march to the sea.

The entire town of New Manchester and the mills were burned by Sherman's troops on July 9, 1864.

8. Atlanta Prison Farm

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

The Old Atlanta Prison Farm, also known as the Honor Farm, has a fascinating history.

During the Civil War in 1863, Atlanta’s Council proposed buying 150 acres of what is now partially the prison property, to use as a cemetery.

However, the plan never happened and instead, the land played a key beginning role in a famous Civil War battle, the Battle of Atlanta.

In 1917, the Honor Farm began as an experiment initially as a site to be used as a prisoner-of-war camp and then for felons convicted of minor crimes.

The Honor Farm saw its heyday during the 1950s, after which its history becomes murky.

The City of Atlanta acquired the property and, subsequently, the General Services Administration closed the farm in 1965.

A fire in 2009 was let to burn itself leaving the remains of the institution to Mother Nature.

9. The Old Mill at Berry College

Location: Rome, Georgia

Although the entire campus of Berry College could easily make this list, especially the chapel and Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, the Old Mill is an icon in its own right.

Constructed in 1930, the mill has an iron hub that was relocated there by none other than Henry Ford.

The wooden water wheel is considered to be one of the largest in the world, reaching 42 feet in diameter. It was constructed by student workers. The gift shop even sells grits milled onsite.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_de8f9f1b368fa9b1ed2f7a2838fa0ea5.blob

Peter Watson is a writer, photographer and adventurer. A keen trekker and climber he can usually be found on the trails of the Greater Ranges. He’s visited over 80 countries and is currently focused on climbing the seven summits – the highest mountain on every continent. Four down, three to go... He has also travelled extensively around the US developing a penchant for American backcountry, abandoned buildings and natural wonders en route.

Phoenix, AZ
2417 followers
Loading

More from Peter Watson

Oregon State

10 surreal abandoned places in Oregon

From an eerie ghost forest to a UFO boat on a nudist beach, these abandoned places in Oregon are captivating neglected sites. here are some fascinating abandoned places in OregonThye-Wee Gn/Shutterstock.Read full story
1 comments

8 unmissable ghost towns in Alabama

These abandoned Alabama ghost towns offer an insight into the Yellowhammer State's pioneer history and are a must-see for any visitor. Alabama has some fascinating ghost townsLow Flite/Shutterstock.Read full story
1 comments

7 natural wonders of Connecticut

From dinosaur tracks to ancient forests, these are Connecticut's seven finest spectacles from Mother Nature. Connecticut is home to some striking natural features such as the Thimble IslandsEnfi/Shutterstock.Read full story

22 best places to eat tacos in Phoenix, Arizona

The foodie scene in Phoenix is full of diversity in flavors and cultures and none more so than the city's taco eateries. Here are the top spots to eat tacos in Phoenix. Phoenix is a great city for tacosTimolina/Shutterstock.Read full story
Wisconsin State

Are you brave enough to stay at one of these "haunted" hotels in Wisconsin?

These historic hotels in Wisconsin all claim to be haunted by ghoulish guests who never checked out. The properties may not look much from the outside, but once you hear their backstories...Read full story

10 eerie abandoned places in Missouri

From deserted workhouse jails to a failed public housing project, these abandoned places in Missouri are fascinating forgotten sites. Missouri State Penitentiary is long-abandonedNagel Photography/Shutterstock.Read full story
5 comments

7 man-made wonders of Oregon

Everyone knows that Oregon is home to some of Mother Nature's finest work, but there is also a plethora of manmade sights waiting to awe visitors to the Beaver State. Tillamook Rock Lighthouse is one or Oregon's man-made wondersKevin Cass/Shutterstock.Read full story
2 comments

10 breathtaking natural wonders of Pennsylvania

From an ice cave that forms icicles in the summer, not the winter, to the "Niagara of Pennsylvania," the Keystone State is home to some of Mother Nature's finest work. Pennsylvania is home to some incredible natural wondersMihai_Andritoiu/Shutterstock.Read full story
3 comments

Face your fears at these 10 haunted houses in Wisconsin

What was that sound? If you find joy in creaky doors, bleak hallways, and spooky rooms in old buildings, then you'll love these haunted houses in Wisconsin. Wisconsin is full of strange happeningsGill Copeland/Shutterstock.Read full story
3 comments

Swim, sail, splash, paddle or fish your summer around Tennessee with these watery adventures

Dive into summer with these Tennessee water-filled activities, infinite waterways and marinas spread across the Volunteer State. Canoeing the Ghost River in Moscow, TennesseeJosh Ness/Tennessee Tourism.Read full story

Abandoned Arizona: 11 must-see ghost towns in the Copper State

These abandoned Arizona mining towns offer an insight into the Copper State's rich history and are must-sees for any visitor. Arizona has a rich mining historyweltreisendertj/Shutterstock.Read full story
3 comments

Iconic Idaho: 15 of the most photogenic adventures to experience this summer

From hiking behind a waterfall to zip-lining across a canyon, here are 10 of the most Instagram-worthy adventures to enjoy during your Idaho summer vacation. Idaho is home to some iconic photo opportunitiesIdaho Daily.Read full story

Face your fears on Pennsylvania's Horror Film Trail

From the Godfather of the zombie genre to the Silence of the Lambs, you'll love these spooky movie haunts on Pennsylvania's Horror Film Trail. George Romero's Night of the Living Dead was filmed in PennsylvaniaPublic Domain / Night of the Living Dead (1968)Read full story
2 comments

10 must-see Alabama attractions not to be missed

Whether you're planning a weekend of golf or a seven-day beach getaway for the entire family, these must-see Alabama attractions have something for everyone. The USS Alabama battleship in Mobile, AlabamaMichael Hare/Shutterstock.Read full story

Hollywood hot spots in Georgia: get behind the scenes in the Peach State

Georgia is the "Hollywood of the South". Here's how to get a taste of Tinseltown with a generous helping of southern charm. Captain America: Civil War was filmed in GeorgiaPublic Domain / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.Read full story

16 breathtaking natural sights in Arkansas everyone should see at least once

From classic views above the Ozarks to natural dams and bridges, Arkansas is home to some of Mother Nature's finest and most magnificent spectacles. Hiker on the famous Hawksbill Crag in ArkansasBrandon Alms/Shutterstock.Read full story
1 comments

Abandoned Alaska: 9 must-see ghost towns in the Last Frontier

Alaska’s is home to a rich Gold Rush and copper mining history which has left behind a plethora of abandoned towns and buildings across the Last Frontier's landscape. An abandoned building along Alaska's Treadwell Mine Historic TrailJef Wodniack/Shutterstock.Read full story
3 comments

7 man-made wonders of Wyoming

Everyone knows that Wyoming is home to some of Mother Nature's finest work, but there are also myriad manmade sights waiting to surprise visitors to the Cowboy State. Believe it not Wyoming is home to the oldest building in the world...Sandra Foyt/Shutterstock.Read full story

Is this North Dakota's best road trip? The Theodore Roosevelt Expressway (Highway 85)

Journey along the Peace Garden State's ruggedly beautiful western edge on Highway 85, the Theodore Roosevelt Expressway – arguably North Dakota's best road trip. Hoodoos at sunset in Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North DakotaLaurens Hoddenbagh/Shutterstock.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy