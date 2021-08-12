9 eerie abandoned places in Georgia

From a discarded plane to a mansion with a gruesome backstory, these abandoned places in Georgia are fascinating forgotten sites.

10 abandoned places in Georgia

There’s often an eerie silence that surrounds abandoned places, emitting a unique energy that speaks to something deep within us, playing on our curious nature.

If you do visit these abandoned places in Georgia, don't trespass and be careful as many of these sites are now considered dangerous.

1. Central State Hospital

Location: Milledgeville, Georgia

Midgeville's Central State Hospital was once the world's largest mental health facility, with over 200 buildings spread across 2,000 acres.

Opened in 1842 as the "Georgia State Lunatic, Idiot, and Epileptic Asylum," the facility once housed nearly 12,000 patients by the 1960s.

However, it struggled with underfunding and reports began to surface of children restrained in cages, adults living permanently in straight jackets and widespread use of forced shock therapy employing electricity, insulin and ice baths.

In 1959, an exposé revealed that none of the 48 doctors patrolling the wards were actually qualified psychiatrists.

Central State began downsizing during the 1960s and 1970s following a change of policy which led to a surge of deinstitutionalization across the nation.

That said, it wasn’t until 2010 that the institution finally closed its doors for good.

Visitors today will find a decaying mix of buildings that includes a prison, doctors' residences, hospital buildings and a cemetery of roughly 25,000 unmarked graves.

2. Old Car City

Location: White, Georgia

Old Car City began as a small general store in 1931 by the Lewis family and is still family-owned and operated.

The store morphed into a dealership selling used car parts but as the family accumulated more and more cars, the surrounding forest began to encroach on the rusting vehicles.

Today, the site contains the world's largest known classic car junkyard, with more than 4,000 American-made cars from the early 20th Century scattered across the 34-acre junkyard.

Vehicles include cars, trucks, vans, and even a couple of school buses, all ideally placed for visitors to photograph.

3. Cartersville Abandoned Plane

Location: Cartersville, Georgia

This abandoned G-159 Gulfstream aircraft was discarded near a river during the mid-2000s.

It has long since been stripped clean by salvagers with the tail, wings, electrical wiring and instrument panels all gone.

However, the fuselage – along with the plane's interior leather seats – still remain despite weathering the effects of over 15 years of exposure to the elements.

Recently, the airliner has become a canvas for graffiti artists, as the site has gained notoriety in the area.

4. Braswell Mountain Rail Tunnel

Location: Rockmart, Georgia

The Braswell Mountain Rail Tunnel was opened in 1882 on a now-closed section of the Southern Railway (formerly the East Tennessee, Virginia, and Georgia Railroad) near Braswell.

After nearly 100 years of continual use, the tunnel was abandoned in 1980 when the railroad was rerouted.

It’s still possible for the inquisitive to venture inside the dark, cavernous tunnel space.

Its red-brick (now black from soot) interior hides numerous little enclaves, designed as shelters for pedestrians to use when caught in the tunnel when a train comes.

The roof is stained black, tainted from years of the trains’ coal-fired soot that saturated the air.

5. Corpsewood Manor

Location: Summerville, Georgia

The remains of the appropriately named Corpsewood Manor have been abandoned since the owners were accused of "devil-worshipping" and murdered there in 1982, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

Built in 1977 by Dr Charles Scudder and his partner Joseph “Joey” Odom, the mansion served as the couple’s dream home until their deaths.

In 1982, the pair were gruesomely murdered as a result of an attempted robbery by two acquaintances.

During the following investigation and trial, it came out that the victims were vilified locally as “evil devil worshippers”.

The basis for this was that Dr Scudder apparently had an interest in the occult and the pair’s open homosexuality.

Today, the hauntingly derelict buildings are surrounded by dense woodland with the once-grand house, with its impressive redbrick archway, reduced to crumbling walls rising from the overgrown grounds.

6. Providence Canyon State Outdoor Recreation Area

Location: Lumpkin, Georgia

Known as Georgia's "Little Grand Canyon," the deep reds and oranges of Providence Canyon State Outdoor Recreation Area are one of the most Instagrammable spots in Georgia.

Massive gullies as deep as 150 feet were caused simply by poor farming practices during the 1800s, yet today they make some of the prettiest photographs within the state.

Interestingly, it was bad farming practices that led to this unnatural natural wonder.

The intricately red- and orange-hued sediment walls are a product of inexperienced farmers making a huge mess of things. It meant Mother Nature just kind of worked with what was left.

Yep, Georgia's "Little Grand Canyon" is a testament to the power of man's influence on the land.

There are a number of 1950s-era vehicles that have become part of the landscape as well as the historic Providence Methodist Church and its adjoined cemetery.

The cemetery holds the remains of early settlers and the church is the original structure from 1859.

7. New Manchester Manufacturing Company

Location: Lithia Springs, Georgia

Originally known as the Sweetwater Mill, the towering manufacturing building was constructed in 1849 after the land it sits on had changed hands a number of times during the preceding years.

The mill nurtured the rushing waters of Sweetwater Creek to power a cotton mill that supported an entire factory town during its heyday.

However, the New Manchester Manufacturing Company's textile factory was destroyed by Union troops during Sherman's march to the sea.

The entire town of New Manchester and the mills were burned by Sherman's troops on July 9, 1864.

8. Atlanta Prison Farm

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

The Old Atlanta Prison Farm, also known as the Honor Farm, has a fascinating history.

During the Civil War in 1863, Atlanta’s Council proposed buying 150 acres of what is now partially the prison property, to use as a cemetery.

However, the plan never happened and instead, the land played a key beginning role in a famous Civil War battle, the Battle of Atlanta.

In 1917, the Honor Farm began as an experiment initially as a site to be used as a prisoner-of-war camp and then for felons convicted of minor crimes.

The Honor Farm saw its heyday during the 1950s, after which its history becomes murky.

The City of Atlanta acquired the property and, subsequently, the General Services Administration closed the farm in 1965.

A fire in 2009 was let to burn itself leaving the remains of the institution to Mother Nature.

9. The Old Mill at Berry College

Location: Rome, Georgia

Although the entire campus of Berry College could easily make this list, especially the chapel and Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, the Old Mill is an icon in its own right.

Constructed in 1930, the mill has an iron hub that was relocated there by none other than Henry Ford.

The wooden water wheel is considered to be one of the largest in the world, reaching 42 feet in diameter. It was constructed by student workers. The gift shop even sells grits milled onsite.

