Fishing charter catches Monster Tiger Shark off the coast of Sarasota Florida

Sarasota, August 11, 2021

Pelagic Color, a sport fishing charter in Sarasota Florida, reels in a nearly 13-foot deadly tiger shark less than 30 miles off the gulf coast on Sunday. This is one of the largest sharks ever caught off the Gulf Coast of Florida.

On a specialty fishing trip appropriately named ‘Pelagic Monsters’, Pelagic Color targets top apex predators of the Gulf of Mexico. On Sunday, August 8, a father and son team embarked on the trip of a lifetime. Michael and Nicholas Braun, visiting Sarasota on vacation from Montana, couldn’t believe what they experienced.

“We set out on a 6 hour ‘Pelagic Monsters’ fishing trip” stated Michael Braun. “We hooked two massive Goliath Groupers, then reeled in the largest tiger shark I’ve ever seen. One of the craziest fishing experiences of my life, Pelagic Color delivers on the promise of Monster Fishing!!!”

The boat’s captain, Jonathan ‘Hollywood’ McPherson, is an accomplished local fisherman. On Sunday, he took his charter out to D6, a public reef off the coast of Sarasota, where he caught two Goliath Grouper and this massive Tiger Shark that day. He was tipped off the day prior by another local fishermen that caught 2 Rainbow Runners, a fish that travels with large sharks. Captain Hollywood followed a hunch that proved rewarding. Arriving at the scene, Captain Hollywood sent down one-half of a 30# Barracuda as bait with intent to catch a large shark. After some time, the line pulled tight as the son, Nicholas Braun, puts up a huge fight until the 3/8” cable snapped. In awe of such a strong line being severed, Captain Hollywood sent a second baited line was sent down and within 5 minutes, the epic fight begins.

“I thought it might be another grouper” explains Captain Hollywood. “After a few circles it came up and we were shocked. After reeling in a massive shark, I put on my gloves and we measured it against the side of the boat. Completely stoked, I caught my biggest shark ever today – a 150” female tiger shark estimated at over 900 pounds. The belly was huge. She was clearly pregnant.”

Rina Speer, onboard hostess, captures this event on camera. Rina moved to Sarasota from Hawaii to support Pelagic Color with all-inclusive food and beverage services for all charter trips. She explains that the son, Nicholas, was on the line at first but it was too much for him to handle on his own. His father, Michael Braun, took over for the duration of the fight.

“What a magnificent and beautiful animal” says Rina Speer. “Sharks in south Florida are much bigger than anything I’ve ever seen over a lifetime living in Hawaii. The adrenaline and excitement is indescribable on these trips. You have to be here to feel the rush.”

This near record-breaking tiger shark, along with the two goliath groupers caught earlier that day on this Pelagic Color ‘Pelagic Monsters’ charter, were all safely released. The tiger shark is reported to be responsible for a large share of fatal shark-bite incidents and is regarded as one of the most dangerous shark species. They often visit shallow reefs, harbors, and canals, creating the potential for encounter with humans.

About Pelagic Color Fishing Company

Pelagic Color is the only all-inclusive fishing charter offering extraordinary experiences like this one to both experienced fisherman and inexperienced families with young children. Out of Sarasota Florida, Pelagic Color offers offshore trips from 4 and 6 hours focused on Grouper, Amberjack, and Snapper, up to 12 and 24 hour trips for Wahoo, Mahi, Swordfish, and Tuna. Pelagic Color is the only charter in Florida to offer this ‘Pelagic Monsters’, a targeted fishing expedition targeting Goliath Grouper, Barracuda, and Monster Sharks.

Charters are available all-year long, available now online at www.pelagiccolor.com or by calling (941) 807-9655.

