The M presents waters exhibition until early October

ST. PAUL, MN - "Many Waters: A Minnesota Biennial" is a view of some of the innovative and devoted ways in which artists and culture carriers from around the state are connecting with water.

The exhibit will run from July 24 to October 2, 2021, at the M's window galleries on Robert and 4th streets, in the M's skyway Ecolab Entrance, and at St. Paul's NewStudio Gallery. Some of the included creative activities are solo, while others are collaborative. A wide range of mediums is used in Many Waters' multisensory art.

M's closeness to the Mississippi River, which has numerous names, reflects the exhibition's theme of complexity and folklore. Several featured artists work closely with the watershed, uncovering and bringing its crucial histories to the public's attention. The exhibition's concern for the environmental impact of human activities on water bodies is a recurring topic.

In a series of initiatives by artists and scholars covering the Mississippi River's headwaters to its Gulf, they highlight the continuous devastations of white settler colonialism and the indigenous resurgence along the river. OVERFLOW, an artist-organized show in the Q.arma Building, features more works by artists from this group. Water tales are viewed through various perspectives in Many Waters, including ecological, social, political, historical, spiritual, and creative perspectives.

Artist, writer and Executive Director of Art of the Rural Matthew Fluharty served on a jury for this show. Followed by Dakota Hoska, Assistant Curator of Native Arts at the Denver Art Museum; Laura Joseph, Curator of Exhibitions at the M; and Jovan C. Speller, a visual artist, curator, and Program Director at Metro Regional Arts Council.

