Open gunfire caused a casualty in Saint Paul's Como Park neighborhood

ST. PAUL, MN - The fateful incident happened again for the umpteenth time in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The incident this time killed one person who was shot in the shooting in Saint Paul's Como Park neighborhood.

On Monday morning, August 16, gunshots were heard in the early hours of Monday morning and have one casualty. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Larpenteur Avenue at 12:45 a.m. in response to several reports of shots fired.

Right at that location, the police found the man unconscious. The ill-fated man was still in the car, not completely dead. However, he was suffering over his wounded body after getting repeated shootings.

Seeing the deadly incident, officers immediately secured the scene. Notified the paramedics in Saint Paul to back them up and bring the victim directly for treatment.

However, when the medical came to the crime scene and did all kinds of check-ups and medicine. In the end, the medics informed that this man had lost consciousness, and they declared him dead right at the scene.

Detectives with the police department's homicide unit are now searching for possible witnesses to find out who fired the shot. There will be members of the criminal justice services unit examining the scene for evidence. In contrast, members of the video management team will begin searching for adjacent security cameras.

According to the medical examiner updated by SPPDMN on Twitter, Glenn Danen Smith, 27, of Minneapolis, was identified as the shooting victim and fatally shot on August 16 in the 1000 block Larpenteur Ave.

The shooting of Glenn Dan Smith also marked the 17th homicide this year in Saint Paul, Minnesota. However, no one has been taken into custody as of yet. Information can be obtained by calling 651-266-5650.

Any updates regarding this accident will be updated on SPPDMN official Twitter

sppdmn.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.