Mall of America is now open with no capacity restrictions

Burst/Pexels

BLOOMINGTON, MN - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, most attractions places are forced to close until further notice. However, since the cases are slowly decreasing, the Bloomington government and Mall of America's board of directors are decided to welcome you back with their new regulations and protocols.

MOA is deeply committed to welcome you back with some crucial improvements to the safety and well-being of MOA's visitors, tenants, and employees in the forefront of their preparations. Here's what you should pay attention to:

**Property enhancement**

The procedures will be adequately supported and executed by property leaders. Furthermore, they ensure that each employee should study these guidelines upon request.

Guests are urged to distance themselves physically while traveling on MOA's property. At all Mall of America staffed by visitor transaction locations, Plexiglass barriers are still used to separate employees from guests. Hand sanitizers are positioned near all the high volume contact areas, decision points, and employee entries, minimal touching, wherever possible.

**Parking**

MOA features a mechanism for quickly finding free car parks. Look for lights on each ramp floor: green lights are the open stall(s), and red shows the whole booth (s)

**Hours **

Mall of America visiting hours will be slightly decreased. On Sunday, they will open the gate at 11 a.m and close the gate precisely at 7 p.m. From Monday to Thursday they will close at 9 p.m. While for Friday to Saturday they will be open at 10 a.m and close at 9 p.m

Suppose the workers at the Mall of America have been informed of an alleged incidence of COVID-19. In that case, they will collaborate with Bloomington Public Health and take appropriate measures as suggested by this regulatory authority.

