Eva Elijas/pexels

BLOOMINGTON, MN - During extended times of extreme winter, your water pipes may be in danger of freezing. For instance, this is accurate if in the past you experienced problems with frozen water pipes.

Act accordingly when weather forecasts warn of prolonged extreme cold days. Follow these steps if your pipes meet the criteria above:

1. Let the circulation of warm air in the spot where the water enters the household.

2. Open the doors and provide free space around the water line to avoid freezing air pockets close to the pipes.

3. Disable the vanity cabinets content, hide the pipes and keep the open doors.

4. Leave the snow cover on the surface where your water line goes from the sidewalk to the home sideways, if necessary.

5. If your house isn't hard-wired to the house, put a new battery in the thermostat.

6. Then, run the cold water taps next to the entrance point of the water service for a few minutes. It is suggested that you allow your cold water to flow off this granite at a pencil-thick if the water is under 40° Fahrenheit.

7. You must flow a pencil-thick stream if there is no one, for a longer length of time, or if temperatures are usually lower.

Ensure the snow-covered or otherwise obstructed roof vent is not used. The accumulation of snow over the airflow will decelerate the drainage. This stops warmer air from releasing the home line and maintaining the line above freezing in the sewage system.

If you use this solution to secure your pipes from getting frozen, please report to the City Utilities Division (952-563-8777). Visit www.bloomingtonmn.gov for more tips.

