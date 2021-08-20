What you need to know about Minnesota Indian Tribes

ST. PAUL, MN - We live in a world where people of different races and religions can coexist as a whole community. Not so different from many other cities in the United States, Minnesota also welcomes diversity. Seven Anishinaabe (Chippewa, Ojibwe) tribes and four Dakota (Sioux) villages exist in Minnesota. To sharpen your knowledge about Indian tribes in Minnesota, we compile and explain some Indian tribes/communities below:

The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa

Located in northern Minnesota, the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa (also known as the Ojibwe) lies about sixty miles south and west of International Falls, MN. The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa has resided in northern Minnesota for generations. Yet, they are not native to the area where they now live. To reach the interior of North America, they traveled up the Saint Lawrence River around the Great Lakes from the east coast.

Minnesota Federally Recognized Indian Tribes

"Recognized" means that the United States acknowledges a government-to-government connection with a tribe and that the tribe has a political standing as a domestic dependent country within the United States' territory. Because of this special trust relationship that tribes with federal recognition have some inherent powers of self-government.

Every tribe has the right to rule itself. Plenty has established constitutions, while others function under Articles of Association or other bodies of law, and others still have traditional governance structures.

Fond Du Lac Reservation

To the west of Duluth, Minnesota, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Reservation is located. As a result of the LaPointe Treaty of 1854, the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe created the Fond du Lac Reservation as one of six reservations.

'Nagaajiwanaang' is the Ojibwe name for the Fond du Lac Reservation, which means "where the water stops."

Gichi-Onigaming / Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

About 150 miles from Duluth sits Cook County's Grand Portage Reservation in Minnesota's far northeast. Lake Superior borders it on the south and east, while Grand Portage State Forest borders it on the west.

Lower Sioux Indian Community

Lowe's Sioux Indian Community is located on the Minnesota River's South Bank, adjacent to the Bishop Whipple Mission, founded as part of the original 1851 Treaty Reservation. Morton is two miles south of Redwood Falls, while Redwood Falls is a half-dozen miles east of Morton.

