3 favorite recreational activities to enjoy in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, MN - Scott County was one of the fastest-growing counties in Minnesota. The land extends approximately 950 km2 and is bordered by the Minnesota River to the west and the north. In the 19th century, the Minnesota River supported the fur trade, logging, and agriculture businesses in the County. Today, Scott County has a commercial, industrial, and housing development mixture but remains primarily rural. There are many historical, scenic, and entertainment attractions in Scott County.

These are some highlights of their recreational activities:

Family Kayaking

At Cleary Lake Regional Park near Prior Lake, visitors may have fun on the lake while learning about kayaking safety and correct paddling skills. This program is only available for people above the age of eight. Equipment is supplied for individuals who want to participate in these activities. The activities cost $20, with prior reservations needed. To book a reservation, call 763-559-6700. For parties of four or more, there will be a 20 percent discount.

History Tour by Canoe

Explore the hidden tales of Cleary Lake while canoeing at the Cleary Lake Regional Park. Check out the geology, natural history, and archaeology of the lake during the tour.

Guests must be above ten years old and have prior paddling experience to enjoy this activity. All equipment is supplied. The cost is $10, and bookings are needed. To book a reservation, call 763-559-6700.

Around the World in 80 Days

Jules Verne is famous for his science fiction stories. Yet, with the realistic 1873 adventure novel Around the world in 80 days. Follow Phileas Fogg through practical activities at the Landing-Minnesota River Heritage Park in Shakopee and discover how he tackles land and sea travel difficulties. This activity is available to children above 8 and 13 years old. Younger visitors have to be accompanied by an adult.

Activities cost $15, and bookings are needed up to four days beforehand. To book a reservation, call 763-559-6700.

