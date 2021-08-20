Top 3 Steak House in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Considering that dining-out activities create the backbone of Minnesotan Feast, it should come as no surprise that the Twin Cities is home to some of the finest steakhouses in the country. These are the finest steakhouses in Minneapolis, serving everything from the elevated yet accessible seasonal menu to powerful t-bones cooked perfectly.

P.S. Steak

P.S. Steak was founded to maintain the history of La Belle Vie, previously famous for its historic location. The restaurant offers seasonal cuisine and a range of meat cuts, including dry aging in a showcase. The lounge gets a contemporary makeover with elegant furnishings and marble surfaces. A variety of floor floors separates tables to create private sitting areas. With warmth in the space, the bar, and the nearby fireplace, the visitors enjoy a selection of advanced drinks.

Location: 510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis MN 55403

Manny's Steakhouse

Manny's reputation as a world-class steakhouse is well-established. This reputation is earned daily, with every visitor. Manny's Heritage Beef is sourced from our herds and is sired by our bull, American Made. Every mouthful of our 100% hormone-free, genetically confirmed Bull-to-TableTM beef is bursting with flavor and softness. Discover the joys of life with a ribeye steak or a bourbon in the bar.

Location: 825 Marquette Ave., Minneapolis MN, 55402

The Butcher's Tale

The Butcher Tale is a fresh approach to the culinary arena of handmade meats, like sauces made from hand and long rib slow fires; a host of the best bourbon and brown spirits in the area; and comfortable and inviting places to gather, reencounter, and enjoy the company of friends, families, and colleagues.

The Butcher's Tale offers everything to spend time with family, friends, and neighborhoods with its beautiful outside sitting, a really 'splendid dining room,' and the 'welcome home' atmosphere of bar and lounge.

Location: 1121 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55403

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.