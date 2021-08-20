A fatigue getaway to Thief River Falls

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN - Thief River Falls, one of the country's finest birding and wildlife regions, offers a wide variety of activities, history, and culture! Events and activities flourish in Thief River Falls, from world-class snowmobiling events to cultural festivals to expert bull riding competitions.

Agassiz National Wildlife Refuge is located on Minnesota's first birding path, the Pine to Prairie Birding Trail. It contains approximately 61,500 acres of varied plant and animal life.

Do you like to play golf? Come check out this magnificent 18-hole golf course on the Thief River. Check out our 18-hole miniature golf course, Falls Stay n' Play! There's also a go-kart track.

Thief River Falls, the origin of Arctic Cat, offers access to more than 500 miles of highway in Northwestern Minnesota, where the company was founded. Today, Arctic Cat snowmobiles are made in Thief River Falls. The factory offers one of the most unique tour programs anywhere in the country!

Canoeing, tubing, and fishing are all available on the local rivers! Near Thief River Falls is Seven Clans Indoor Waterpark & Casino, located about 7 miles away. With more than 700 feet of slides, the Lazy River, and more, the 40,000-square-foot Indoor Water Park is happy to satisfy the visitors.

3,500 theater-style seats are available in the Ralph Engelstad Arena and Huck Olson Memorial Civic Center.

After a long day, relax in one of their luxurious rooms. Americas Best Value Inn and Suites, AmericInn Lodge & Suites, C'mon Inn, Cedar Lodge, and Custom Stay & Residence are just a few of the options. Check to visit the Thief River Falls Tourist Park if you're more of an adventurer.

Visit their official website on www.visittrf.com to check a complete list of reasons to come visit Thief River Falls.

