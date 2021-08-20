Learn more about the Racial Equity Strategic Planning Committee at Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, MN - Bloomington City seeks fairness and justice in formulating policies and implementing programs and activities to remove racial disparities. The City of Bloomington's purpose is to determine how long-standing systems of thought, laws, and actions contribute to and maintain racial inequalities in the neighborhoods.

Bloomington will be presenting the Racial Equity Strategic Planning Committee (RESPC) Community Showcase at Creekside Community Center by August. But since the increasing case of COVID-19, they don't want to put anyone's health in danger, considering that COVID-19 transmission in Hennepin County has reached a "significant" level. As transmission rates fluctuate over the next few weeks, the team has tentatively rescheduled for Thursday, September 16, to accommodate.

According to a 2017 city council resolution on race equality, Bloomington will act proactively to achieve Racial Equity. A lively, safe, and prosperous city council where people of all races may live will flourish. Equity and inclusiveness are also critical goals for the city council.

The racial equity coordinator was recruited by the city in 2019 on a full-time basis. It is the responsibility of the Racial Equity Coordinator to integrate race and equity ideals into all of the City's operations, initiatives, and services. The coordinator will achieve objectives by using and incorporating best practices, educating City employees, and tracking and assessing achievements.

The city is also surging ahead in recruiting and employing a more diverse staff. Twenty-one percent of the approximately 150 full-time City employees hired since January 2016 define themselves as people of color.

This system creates relationships, increases trust, and broadens viewpoints, resulting in more excellent service for everyone. Check out more about the committee and how to join on www.bloomingtonmn.gov/mgr/racial-equity-and-inclusion.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.