Get to know Prince's Paisley Park, one of LGBTQ+ friendly destination

CHANHASSEN, MN - As Prince's residence and creative haven, a museum, a recording studio, and a performance venue, Paisley Park functioned as a production and working space for over three decades. The building is located in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

To fulfill Prince's dream of opening Paisley Park to the public, the facility regularly hosts concerts, tours, and other special events for fans, musicians, and audiophiles.

The visitors can tour Paisley Park's main floor and see the studios where Prince created and mixed his biggest songs. Along with Prince's personal NPG Music Club, a large soundstage and performance hall where Prince practiced for concert tours and conducted exclusive private events and concerts, and Prince's NPG Music Club.

Paisley Park was Prince's idea of an idyllic paradise with no rules and no limits to creativity when he composed "Paisley Park." Paisley Park officially opened in 1987, and the lyrics became a reality. As a result, Prince's legacy of artistic independence has been furthered.

This makes Prince one of the best-selling musicians of all time, with over 100 million albums sold globally. His seven GRAMMYs, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar for Purple Rain are all displayed at Paisley Park. Upon becoming eligible in 2004, he was nominated into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Prince was born in Minneapolis and lived there for most of his adult life.

Suppose you are interested in visiting the park. In that case, you must purchase the tickets online in advance of the event to get entry. There is no option to buy tickets in person or via phone.

Except otherwise announced, all parking at Paisley Park occurs on-site. Gates open 20 minutes before your tour start time. Parking is available for free.

For further information regarding the open hours and ticket purchasing, please go to www.paisleypark.com.

