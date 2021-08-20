Wyoming highlight: Stagecoach Day

WYOMING, MN - Like any other city, Wyoming has its annual event to celebrate, honor, and bond with its citizen. This year on September 18, 2021, the yearly Stagecoach Days are coming back with a lot more vendors and activities the City of Wyoming can offer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is usually for two days-event. This year, the committee and the board agree to compress it to just a one-day event at East Viking and Felton Avenue in Wyoming.

Travis Parson and Kenny Hyrkas are the head coordinator for this year's Stagecoach Day. The city of Wyoming and the Wyoming Fire Department organize the celebration, which begins at 10 a.m. with the annual parade.

The Forest Lake Area Athletic Association (FLAAA) is hosting a new event this year: Coach purse bingo, where winners will get a Coach purse. At 3:00 p.m., the Wyoming Lions Club will also hold traditional bingo.

Singer Marty Sonnek will perform from 4 to 7 p.m. with his solo performance. Until eight p.m.8 p.m., the Minnesota band Sweet Siren, which serves in the Greater Minnesota region, will take the stage until midnight.

A bean bag (cornhole) competition will be held in the beer garden at noon. A bounce house will be available for the children. Alternatively, parents can purchase a $20 all-day wristband for $15 online or pay on the spot.

"Touch-A-Truck" will feature fancy fire trucks from fire truck manufacturer Rosenbauer, as well as front-end loaders and snowplows from Wyoming Public Works Department.

According to Parson, there will be food vendors and food trucks at the event, so no one will starve to leave. There will be a fireworks display in Goodview Park to complete the celebration. It's recommended that attendees bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Check out more vendors or sign up as one on www.wyomingfirereliefassociation.com.

