DULUTH, MN - At the Duluth Grill, the Hanson family is dedicated to delivering a positive atmosphere and an excellent value for their customers. Extensive selection of homemade meals, including vegetarian and gluten-free options. Breakfast is provided all day, along with burgers, sandwiches, and salads. Take a look at the food recommendation for Thanksgiving Day we compile for you and your family to dig

Green Bean Casserole

One group of individuals loves green bean casserole, and the other group hates it to the core of their beings. If you're a GBC fanatic, this recipe is for you. It's creamy, homestyle, and prepared from scratch, so no instant cream of mushroom is involved.

Did you know that cookbooks are produced by big food corporations to encourage consumers to buy their goods that were used by many home chefs in the past? To increase sales of Campbell's cream of mushroom soup, Dorcas Reilly came up with the idea for GBC!

Pork Stuffing

Regardless of how you want to celebrate the holidays, Duluth Grill will share some of their most popular recipes to create a cozy and tasty holiday atmosphere. Despite Thanksgiving Day being a closed day for the grill, they still look forward to celebrating with you on holiday.

If you serve it with a simple salad, this substantial stuffing makes a terrific holiday side dish. It's perfect if you don't want to stuff the bird.

Red Flannel Hash

How about this beautiful combination of sweet potatoes, beets, and carrots instead? Simple, easy, and healthful, Red Flannel Hash! If you're looking for a great side dish to serve with your supper, try the delectable Red Flannel Hash. You may freeze them after baking and slicing them.

