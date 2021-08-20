5 activities not to be missed during autumn in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, MN - Cool evenings over a campfire, pumpkin patches, warm sweaters, and of course, the stunning bright hues of autumn leaves in Minnesota. This is the formula for a great Autumn Getaway! This autumn, don't miss these must-see activities and events in Alexandria Lakes.

1) Fall Colors

You can't let the autumn season pass you by without taking advantage of the vibrant hues of the season. The Alexandria Lakes Area Fall Color Hotspots page has a wealth of information to assist you in locating some of the most beautiful locations, such as lake Carlos State Park, Central Lakes Trail, and Glacial Ridge Scenic Byway.

2) Country Blossom Farm

Country Blossom Farm will delight your autumn senses. Make sure to look forward to an orchard and a pumpkin patch! There's also an apple orchard, corn maze, pumpkin patch, forest walk, and more! There will also be Flashlight Corn Mazes throughout the season.

3) Visiting park

Alexandria City Park and Big Ole Central Park are undoubtedly the most renowned park in this area. Moreover, the city has many other parks to enjoy in the Alexandria Lakes Area, including playgrounds, picnic shelters, grills, fire pits, and other amenities. All the lists can be seen on this page. (https://explorealex.com/place_entries/outdoors-parks-trails-biking/parks/)

4) Bike and Hike

The brisk, chilly undertones of the air, combined with the heat of a bright day, make autumn the ideal season for outdoor activities! Discover all of the best places to go riding and hiking. Take a look at recommended bike routes around the lakes region and some suggestions for places to do mountain and fat-tire riding in the surrounding area. (https://explorealex.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Alexandria-HFB-Map-FINAL.pdf)

5) Lake Carlos State Park

At Lake Carlos State Park, you may enjoy the vibrant hues of autumn as well as a variety of activities. Hiking paths abound throughout the park, taking you deep into the forests, out to some grasslands, and along the beaches of Lake Carlos. The park contains approximately 14 miles of hiking trails.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.